Heat Vs Kings Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Miami Heat square off against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on Thursday, February 18. The NBA regular-season game between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 10:00 PM ET (Friday, February 19 at 8:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Heat vs Kings team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Heat vs Kings game preview

The Miami Heat are currently in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table with 11 wins and 17 defeats this season. The Heat were most recently beaten by the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Wednesday. Erik Spoelstra's men are currently on a three-game losing streak and the head coach will be eager to end his team's barren run of form on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are 11th in the Western Conference standings with 12 wins and 15 losses this campaign. Luke Walton's men have lost four games in a row, with their latest defeat coming against the Nets on Monday.

Heat vs Kings team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Miami Heat, superstar Goran Dragic is ruled out of the clash with an ankle injury. Chris Silva and Avery Bradley are also on the treatment table.

The Sacramento Kings will be without Chimezie Metu, who fractured his wrist. Moreover, Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes have also been ruled out of the game against the Heat.

Heat vs Kings prediction and H2H record

Both the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings are currently struggling at the moment. However, with Jimmy Butler slowly getting back to his best, our prediction for the game is a win for the Miami Heat.

These two teams have faced each other 64 times in the past. The Heat hold the advantage in this fixture with 42 wins to their name, while the Kings have come out victorious on 22 occasions.

NBA live stream: How to watch Heat vs Kings live?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Heat vs Kings live stream will be available on FuboTV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings Instagram