Heat Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Game Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will face each other for the first time since meeting during the NBA Finals last year. The Heat were the underdogs who beat top-seeded teams to reach the Finals, while the Lakers win a championship after 10 years. However, the Heat have been struggling to find their momentum this year, especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Jimmy Butler's extended absence.

The Heat last snapped their three-game losing streak, winning 118-110 against the Sacramento Kings. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are leading the team, both averaging 19.8 points and 19.1 points per game respectively. Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson and Kelly Olynyk are also averaging in double digits.

The Lakers, playing after their 109-98 loss against the Brooklyn Nets, will be without Anthony Davis. Kyle Kuzma, scoring 11 points per game, will fill in for Davis. LeBron James is leading the team with a 25.9-point average.

Heat vs Lakers live stream: How to watch Heat vs Lakers

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Saturday, February 20, 8:30 PM EST (Sunday, February 21, 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA

Heat vs Lakers TV channel (the USA only) – ABC (national broadcast)

Heat vs Lakers team news

LA Lakers

Dennis Schroder – Out, NBA's health protocols

Anthony Davis – Out, Achilles

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Out, knee

Miami Heat

Chris Silva – Out, hip

Avery Bradley – Out, calf

Goran Dragic – Out, ankle

Meyers Leonard – Out for the season, shoulder

Heat vs Lakers prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Miami Heat.

NBA standings

As of now, the Los Angeles Lakers are ranked second in the Western Conference with 22 wins and 8 losses. The defending champions are second to the Utah Jazz, who are leading the league with a 24-6 win-loss record. The Clippers are seeded third with a 22-9 record. The Miami Heat, who finished last season at No. 5 in the East, are now ranked tenth in the East with 12 wins and 17 losses. The Chicago Bulls are ranked ninth, while the Atlanta Hawks are 11th.

