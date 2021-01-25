Heat Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will face the Miami Heat for their second straight game. The Brooklyn Nets bagged a 128-124 victory over the Heat after their loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James Harden continues to lead the team in scoring, followed by KD and Irving. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are leading for the Heat.

Heat vs Nets live stream

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Day and date: Monday, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn.

TV channel (USA only) – YES Network and NBA TV

Heat vs Nets team news

Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton – Out, right knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for season, ACL

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Avery Bradley – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Chris Silva – Day to day, hip

Maurice Harkless – Day to day, thigh

Tyler Herro – Out, neck

Meyers Leonard – Out, shoulder

Heat vs Nets h2h record

Without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard, Heat keeps it very competitive but falls to Nets 128-124. Miami now 6-9.



Adebayo with career-high 41 points on 14-of-20 shooting. Second-youngest Heat player to have a 40-point game, behind only Dwyane Wade. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 24, 2021

This season, the Heats and the Nets met for their previous game. Without Butler to add firepower, the team struggled to keep up with the Nets' strong offense. While Harden scored under 20, the Heat were not able to defend KD and Irving's combined offense. Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 41 points. Before COVID-19 forced the season to go on hiatus last year, the teams had met thrice – the Heat winning two times.

Heat vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the Miami Heat in their back-to-back encounter.

NBA standings

With ten wins and eight losses, the Nets are ranked fifth on the Eastern Conference table. Considered title contenders this season, the team is expected to rise in ranks later this season, easily securing a top seed before the playoffs. The Heat – having made it to the NBA Finals last year – find themselves at the bottom of the table at the 13th place with six wins and nine losses.

(Image credits: AP)