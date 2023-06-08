Heat Vs Nuggets Game 3 Highlights: Denver Nuggets Go 2-1 Over Miami Heat In The NBA Finals

Quick links:
Image: AP
Denver Nuggets have defeated Miami Heat in Game 3 of NBA finals. The final score stood at 109-94. With the win Nuggets are 2-1 up in the finals.
Nuggets are leading by 15 points with 26 seconds left.
Denver are up 105-94, with little over 1-minute left. Can Heat push the final gear in the dying seconds.
With a little over 2 minutes left, Denver Nuggets are set to take the lead in NBA finals. It is 101-85 at the moment.
It is 88-70 in Quarter 4, and with a little more than 9 minutes left. Heat would have to have surge hard.
The 3rd Quarter has begun and Denver Nuggets are up by 11. It is 59-48 to Nuggets with more than 9 minutes left in Q3.
Denver Nuggets have a slight lead heading into the Half Time. It is 53-48 after two Quarters.
Jamaal Murray with a 3-pointer and it is 36-37. Heat with a 1 point lead. More than 6 minutes left in Q 2
It is 22-20 to Denver Nuggets with less then 2 minutes left in Q1.
It is 14-12 Heat at the moment, with half of Q1 action still to be played.
The Game 3 starts. Stay tuned for live score updates. It is 2-7 Heat after the first 2 minutes.
Just minutes remaining for the start of Heat vs Nuggets Game 3 of NBA finals.
Here are the starting 5 of Miami Heat.
Almost that time... pic.twitter.com/gtxt9e9MPS— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 8, 2023
Here are the starting 5 of Denver Nuggets.
Starting 🖐#BringItIn x #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/bSQte7ICau— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 8, 2023
Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Heat vs Nuggets on Sports18. The match will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The Heat vs Nuggets Game 3 will take place at the FTX arena. Live action will start from 6 AM IST.
Welcome to yet another Game of non-stop hoop action. It is 1-1 at this point in time, but today one of the teams is certain to take the lead. Leaving the previous game Denver Nuggets with Nikola Jokic has proven to be a force to reckon with in the whole of NBA playoffs. Heat, however, put a halt to the winning run of the Nuggets and would look to go 2-1 today. So, who will take a substantial step towards the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, let's figure out as the decisive 4 quarters are about to go underway.