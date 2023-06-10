Heat Vs Nuggets Game 4 NBA Final Live: Denver Beat Miami 108-95; On The Brink Of 1st Title

Quick links:
Image: AP
Denver Nuggets have defeated Miami Heat in Game 4 of NBA Finals. The final score stood at 108-98. They are now 3-1 up and a win away from taking first ever NBA title.
Heat is trailing by 11 points and it seems a 3-1 lead of Nuggets seems likely. It is 102-91 at this point.
Denver Nuggets still have the cushion of 10 points. It is 86-76 with 9 minutes left in the match.
With less than three minutes left in Q3, it is 76-68 to Nuggets at the moment.
Halfway in the third quarter and Nuggets have maintained their slight lead. It is 72-61 in Q3.
After two quarters, no team has been able to take a significant lead, making it the ultimate fight that a final game is worthy of. It is 55-51 to Denver Nuggets with 2 quarters still to be played.
It is 30 all after first 4 minutes in Q2.
Some enthralling hoop action took place in Q1 and in the end it is all neck and neck. It is 20-21 to Heat.
Indian fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Sports18 channel. For live streaming of Heat vs Nuggets, the JioCinema app can be accessed.
The Heat vs Nuggets Game 4 will take place at the FTX arena. The live-action will begin at 6 AM IST.
NBA Fans! Today could be a decisive day in the NBA Final series. The Denver Nuggets have emerged as the force to reckon with in the NBA playoffs, and following a loss against Miami Heat in Game 2, the team once again has pummelled their authority. Nikola Jokic and Jamaal Murray haven't missed a beat till now and can once again get the job done today.