Last Updated:

Heat Vs Nuggets Game 4 NBA Final Live: Denver Beat Miami 108-95; On The Brink Of 1st Title

Heat vs Nuggets: After 3 intriguing games the Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets NBA final 2022/23 series reached Game 4. Nuggets are 2-1 up and today they could take a significant step towards the Larry O'Brien trophy. So, will Nuggets take the firm lead of 3-1 or will the Heat draw level once again? For all the live updates, NBA live scores stay with republicworld.com.

Basketball News
 
| Written By
Prateek Arya
Heat vs Nuggets Game 4 NBA Final Live Updates

Image: AP

pointer
08:45 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets live: Denver Nuggets win Game 4 to take 3-1 lead

Denver Nuggets have defeated Miami Heat in Game 4 of NBA Finals. The final score stood at 108-98. They are now 3-1 up and a win away from taking first ever NBA title.

pointer
08:34 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets: Three minutes left in the match

Heat is trailing by 11 points and it seems a 3-1 lead of Nuggets seems likely. It is 102-91 at this point.

pointer
08:12 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets live: Nuggets still carrying lead

Denver Nuggets still have the cushion of 10 points. It is 86-76 with 9 minutes left in the match.

pointer
07:52 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets live: Crowd is behind Heat

With less than three minutes left in Q3, it is 76-68 to Nuggets at the moment.

pointer
07:42 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets live: Nuggets have the lead

Halfway in the third quarter and Nuggets have maintained their slight lead. It is 72-61 in Q3.

pointer
07:17 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets live: It is Half Time at FTX

After two quarters, no team has been able to take a significant lead, making it the ultimate fight that a final game is worthy of. It is 55-51 to Denver Nuggets with 2 quarters still to be played.

pointer
06:47 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets live: It's all square

It is 30 all after first 4 minutes in Q2. 

pointer
06:19 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets live: End of Q1

Some enthralling hoop action took place in Q1 and in the end it is all neck and neck. It is 20-21 to Heat. 

pointer
06:17 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets: Miami Heat starting 5
pointer
06:17 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets: Denver Nuggets Starting 5
pointer
06:17 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets: Live Streaming

Indian fans can catch the live telecast of the match on the Sports18 channel. For live streaming of Heat vs Nuggets, the JioCinema app can be accessed.

pointer
06:17 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets: Venue and Timing

The Heat vs Nuggets Game 4 will take place at the FTX arena. The live-action will begin at 6 AM IST.

pointer
06:17 IST, June 10th 2023
Heat vs Nuggets: Welcome to Game 4 of NBA Finals 2022/23

NBA Fans! Today could be a decisive day in the NBA Final series. The Denver Nuggets have emerged as the force to reckon with in the NBA playoffs, and following a loss against Miami Heat in Game 2, the team once again has pummelled their authority. Nikola Jokic and Jamaal Murray haven't missed a beat till now and can once again get the job done today.
 

COMMENT