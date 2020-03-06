Heat Vs Pelicans Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Schedule

Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans are ready to face each other for the second time this season on Saturday from the Smoothie King Center at 6:30 AM (IST). Miami Heat have been performing incredibly well so far and they will be looking forward to winning their upcoming game against Pelicans in order to extend their four-game winning streak. On the other hand, New Orleans Pelicans will be desperately looking for a victory after losing four of their last five games. Here’s how you can catch the Heat vs Pelicans live game on your television screen. Also, find out the Heat vs Pelicans live streaming details.

Also Read | Heat vs Pelicans live streaming: Kawhi Leonard Has 25 Points, Clippers Rout Rockets 120-105

Heat vs Pelicans live streaming: How to watch Heat vs Pelicans live game in India

Heat vs Pelicans live streaming can be watched on the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Heat vs Pelicans live game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Heat vs Pelicans live game will be available on Saturday for all Indian fans.

Also Read | Heat vs Pelicans live streaming: NBA Rumours: Warriors Star Draymond Green To Sign Multi-million Converse Shoe Deal

Heat vs Pelicans live streaming: How to watch Heat vs Pelicans live game on Sony LIV

The Heat vs Pelicans live streaming can also be found on the app - Sony LIV. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Once subscribed, you can watch the Heat vs Pelicans live game.

Heat vs Pelicans live streaming: Heat vs Pelicans live telecast in India

The Heat vs Pelicans live game will be broadcasted on Ten1, Ten 3 or ESPN. Heat vs Pelicans live score and update can also be followed on NBA's official app, website and social media pages. You can download the app and know everything about the Heat vs Pelicans live game.

Also Read | Heat vs Pelicans live streaming: Raptors Vs Warriors Live Streaming Details, Schedule, How To Watch NBA Live In India

Also Read | Heat vs Pelicans live streaming: 76ers Vs Clippers Live Streaming: How To Watch NBA Game Live In India And Team News

(Image Courtesy: Instagram of Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans)