Heat Vs Raptors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game Live In India And USA?

The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors will continue their campaign at the NBA bubble with a matchup on Monday, August 3, 1:30 PM EST (11 PM IST). The Raptors last defeated the Lakers and are currently ranked second on the Eastern Conference points table with a 47-18 win-loss record. The Heat follow the Raptors with a 42-24 record and are placed fourth in the East.

Miami Heat vs Raptors live stream details: How to watch NBA live?

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics game can be viewed on NBA TV by fans in the USA, while Indian fans can view the game in India on SONY SIX. Apart from the TV broadcast, the game is also available for live streaming on various streaming services. US fans with a subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or AT&T TV NOW can live stream the game, as an NBA TV subscription is already included.

Indian fans can view the game on either SONY LIV app or FanCode app with a subscription. Along with streaming apps, the game is also available to fans with an NBA League Pass subscription. The League Pass allows players to stream all games at the bubble along with the upcoming NBA Draft and a seven-day NBA TV archive.

Heat vs Raptors live stream: What time is Heat vs Raptors game?

Date: Monday, August 3, 1:30 PM EST (11 PM IST)

Location: NBA Campus at Walt Disney World -- Orlando, Florida

TV: NBA TV (USA), SONY SIX (India)

Heat vs Raptors team news and preview

Butler & Bam lead the @MiamiHEAT!@JimmyButler: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL@Bam1of1: 22 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/y3gXBMY3yo — NBA (@NBA) August 1, 2020

Both the Heat and Raptors enter Monday's crucial matchup as strong contenders for a deep playoff run in Orlando. The Raptors started their NBA restart with a full roster, and are favourites in the Eastern Conference along with the Milwaukee Bucks to win the 2019-20 season. The Heat opened their season on Saturday (Sunday IST), beating the Denver Nuggets 125-105. Heat centre Bam Adebayo stated that their team is "locked in defensively" and they play "a lot harder in the second half".

The Raptors, on the other hand, last beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-92 on the same day. The Raptors are ranked second in NBA in steals, while the Heat are second in the NBA in fewest points allowed on fast breaks. Pascal Siakam is leading the Raptors with a 23.5 points average per game, while Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with a 20.3 points average per game. The Heat are expected to play without Butler, who is reportedly self-isolating and has not been cleared for return.

