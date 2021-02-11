Heat Vs Rockets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Houston Rockets – currently on a three-game losing streak – will face the Miami Heat next. The team last won against the Memphis Grizzlies, which had followed a previous six-game streak. Having traded James Harden earlier this year, the team is looking to rebuild with a young roster – which has Christian Wood leading with a 22-point average per season. Victor Oladipo (19.6 PPG) and John Wall (19.2 PPG) follow.

See the stops the guys will be making over the next 12 days pic.twitter.com/WWjZ8OKaKF — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2021

The Miami Heat, who are now on a three-game winning streak, finally seem to have found their pace. Previously playing with a somewhat depleted roster, the team – including rookie Tyler Herro – failed to score efficiently. Bam Adebayo leads with a 20.1-point average, while Jimmy Butler and Herro follow.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Heat vs Rockets live stream: How to watch Heat vs Rockets

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Thursday, February 11, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, February 12, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Heat vs Rockets TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Sun and TNT

Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration

Heat vs Rockets team news

Houston Rockets

Dante Exum – Out, calf

Victor Oladipo – Out, quad

Christian Wood – Out, ankle

Miami Heat

Avery Bradley – Out, calf

Chris Silva – Out, hip

Maurice Harkless – Out, thigh

Goran Dragic – Out, ankle

Meyers Leonard – Out for the season, shoulder

Heat vs Rockets h2h record

This will be the first time the two teams will meet since 2019. Both teams did not meet in 2020, and even at the NBA bubble. The last game was won by the Rockets 117-108.

Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security

Heat vs Rockets prediction

Miami Heat will edge past the Houston Rockets.

Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors

NBA standings

The Miami Heat are currently placed at the 11th position in the Eastern Conference with 10 wins and 14 losses. Having reached the NBA Finals last season, the team has failed to find their pace this season – especially with Butler missing multiple games previously. The Cleveland Cavaliers rank below the Heat, while the Chicago Bulls are ranked tenth.

The Rockets, on the other hand, are ranked 13th in the West with an 11-13 win-loss record. OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves occupy the 14th and 15th places respectively.

(Image credits: AP)