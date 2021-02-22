Heat Vs Thunder Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Miami Heat are set to take on the OKC Thunder in their Next NBA clash before ending their Western Conference tour on Tuesday. The match is set to take place at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, on February 23rd and is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at Heat vs Thunder live stream, predicted playing teams, among other details.

ROAD WIN.

Next: Heat in OKC tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/rgoukmcWJV — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 22, 2021

The Heat will start the match brimming with confidence having won their last two matches. They registered massive wins against the Sacramento Kings and then recorded a revenge win against the LA Lakers by beating them 96-94 in their last outing. Currently, on a mini-win streak, the Heat will be hoping to continue on this positive momentum and look to record yet another victory against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday as they aim to remain in contention for a playoff spot.

The OKC Thunder on the other hand have not been the best of teams to look out for this season. Despite missing top talents in the team, they have managed to scrape through and steer clear of the bottom standings winning occasional games here and there. They have often relied heavily on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and will be hoping for him to continue working his magic again as they take on Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Heat vs Thunder team news: Predicted Lineup

Miami Heat - Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Kelly Olynyk, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo

OKC Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Theo Maledon, Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Al Horford

How to watch Heat vs Thunder live in India?

US fans can catch the NBA live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the Heat vs Thunder live stream and other games.

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 23rd, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City,

NBA live stream & Broadcast- ABC (national broadcast)

Heat vs Thunder Prediction

The Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder match promises to be an enticing encounter against two strong teams. The hosts of this game look to have found their rhythm and mojo back which saw them perform their best in recent outings and start the match against the OKC Thunder as favourites. However, the visitors are not half bad and could easily spring up a surprise and aim to capitalise on the small errors that the Heat have been making in recent games. We expect the match to be a thrilling encounter with the Miami Heat edging out a win on Monday.

