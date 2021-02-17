Heat Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will encounter the Miami Heat after their 129-98 blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team is without a three-game streak and will look for another chance for one. Steph Curry — putting up numbers similar to his MVP season — is leading the Warriors with a 30.1 point average. Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr and James Wiseman follow. Draymond Green is stepping up his defence, while also averaging 8.3 assists per game.

The Heat, on the other hand, are on a two-game losing streak. While they were picking up their pace, the team lost two games to the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz respectively. Jimmy Butler leads the team with 19.9 points per game.

Heat vs Warriors live stream: How to watch Heat vs Warriors

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 17, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, February 18, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Heat vs Warriors TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports Bay Area, Fox Sports Sun and ESPN.

Heat vs Warriors team news

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman – Out, wrist

Kevon Looney – Out, ankle

Marquese Chriss – Out for the season, leg

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Miami Heat

Chris Silva – Out, hip

Avery Bradley – Out, calf

Goran Dragic – Out, ankle

Meyers Leonard – Out for the season, shoulder

Heat vs Warriors h2h record

The Heat and the Warriors will meet for the first time this season. Last season, the teams met twice, the Heat winning both games. However, the Warriors were without Thompson as well as Steph Curry.

Heat vs Warriors prediction

The Miami Heat will beat the Golden State Warriors.

NBA standings

With a 15-13 win-loss record, the Warriors are currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference. Looking to move up in the table to make the playoffs, the Warriors will look to beat the Miami Heat — who finished last season as the No. 5 seed in the East. The Miami Heat are ranked 10th in the East now with 11 wins and 16 losses. The Atlanta Hawks rank 11th, while the Chicago Bulls are ninth.

another day in the office pic.twitter.com/xgo6owcCCJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 17, 2021

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram)