Heats Vs Celtics: NBA Eastern Conference Finals Schedule, Live Stream, Team News & More

Image: AP
After an exhausting and long regular season, the Miami Heat are all set to take on Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA. Just as in all finals, the Eastern Conference finals this season will also feature seven matches. The Heats won the first of seven games on Wednesday by defeating the Celtics by a scoreline of 118 to 107.
Ahead of what promises to be another six enthralling and nail-biting games between the two, here is a look at the NBA Eastern Conference finals schedule, the live streaming details and team news.
With seven matches taking place in the Eastern Conference finals, one of the two teams hosts four games and the other hosts three. However, in order to ensure fairness, the games are designed in such a way that the team hosting three matches plays more of their home games early on.
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Location
|2
|May 20
|6:00 AM IST
|
FTX Arena
|3
|May 22
|6:00 AM IST
|
TD Garden
|4
|May 24
|6:00 AM IST
|
TD Garden
|5
|May 26
|6:00 AM IST
|
FTX Arena
|6
|May 28
|6:00 AM IST
|
TD Garden
|7
|May 30
|6:00 AM IST
|
FTX Arena
Fans who want to watch the NBA Eastern Conference finals live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Sports 18, while the Heats vs Celtics live stream can be watched on the Voot app.
Meanwhile, basketball enthusiasts, who are keen on watching all the match moments, can also log onto the NBA website or mobile app and purchase the NBA League Pass, which costs Rs 1,499 a year. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.
Point Guard: Gabe Vincent
Shooting Guard: Max Strus
Small Forward: Jimmy Butler
Power Forward: PJ Tucker
Centre: Bam Adebayo
Point Guard Marcus Smart
Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown
Small Forward: Jayson Tatum
Power Forward: Grant Williams
Centre: Robert Williams III