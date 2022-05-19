Heats Vs Celtics: NBA Eastern Conference Finals Schedule, Live Stream, Team News & More

After an exhausting and long regular season, the Miami Heat are all set to take on Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA. Just as in all finals, the Eastern Conference finals this season will also feature seven matches. The Heats won the first of seven games on Wednesday by defeating the Celtics by a scoreline of 118 to 107.

Ahead of what promises to be another six enthralling and nail-biting games between the two, here is a look at the NBA Eastern Conference finals schedule, the live streaming details and team news.

NBA Eastern Conference finals schedule

With seven matches taking place in the Eastern Conference finals, one of the two teams hosts four games and the other hosts three. However, in order to ensure fairness, the games are designed in such a way that the team hosting three matches plays more of their home games early on.

Match Date Time Location 2 May 20 6:00 AM IST FTX Arena 3 May 22 6:00 AM IST TD Garden 4 May 24 6:00 AM IST TD Garden 5 May 26 6:00 AM IST FTX Arena 6 May 28 6:00 AM IST TD Garden 7 May 30 6:00 AM IST FTX Arena

How to watch NBA Eastern Conference finals live in India?

Fans who want to watch the NBA Eastern Conference finals live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Sports 18, while the Heats vs Celtics live stream can be watched on the Voot app.

Meanwhile, basketball enthusiasts, who are keen on watching all the match moments, can also log onto the NBA website or mobile app and purchase the NBA League Pass, which costs Rs 1,499 a year. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the matches on the official social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

Heats vs Celtics team news

Miami Heat predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Gabe Vincent

Shooting Guard: Max Strus

Small Forward: Jimmy Butler

Power Forward: PJ Tucker

Centre: Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard Marcus Smart

Shooting Guard: Jaylen Brown

Small Forward: Jayson Tatum

Power Forward: Grant Williams

Centre: Robert Williams III