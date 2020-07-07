HGG Vs HBE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Gilboa Galil will host Hapoel Be'er Sheva at the Gan Ner Sports Hall on Tuesday, July 7, and the HGG vs HBE live game is scheduled to begin at 11 pm IST. Gilboa Galil are currently in sixth place in the Israel Super League standings while Hapoel Be'er Sheva are in seventh. Here's a look at the HGG vs HBE Dream11 prediction, HGG vs HBE Dream11 team and the HGG vs HBE match prediction.

HGG vs HBE Dream11 prediction and preview

Gilboa Galil are coming into the clash against Hapoel Be'er Sheva after defeating Maccabi Ashdod 92-81 on Sunday. In 26 games so far, Gilboa Galil have won 13 games. Their opponents on Tuesday, Hapoel Be'er Sheva, have won 11 games this season and ended up on the losing side on 15 occasions. The HGG vs HBE live match will be available on Winnerleague.tv.

HGG vs HBE Dream11 prediction: HGG vs HBE match prediction

Defensively, Gilboa Galil are the better side and they proved so in the last game by having 13 turnovers and 9 steals. However, the visitors come into this round after defeating Ironi Nahariya by 69-67, registering their fourth win in the last five games. Based on the current run of form, the HGG vs HBE match prediction points towards a win for Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

HGG vs HBE Dream11 prediction: HGG vs HBE Dream11 team, predicted line-ups

HGG vs HBE live: Predicted starting line-up for Gilboa Galil - Iftah Ziv, Joe Thomasson, Yotam Hanochi, Mile Young, Ido Flaisher

HGG vs HBE live: Predicted starting line-up for Hapoel Be'er Sheva - Adi Cohen Saban, Paul Delaney, Ben Eisenhardt, Caleb Agada, Joe Furstinger

HGG vs HBE Dream11 team

Point Guard - Iftah Ziv, Adi Cohen Saban

Shooting Guard - Paul Delaney, A Gershon

Small Forward - Yotam Hanochi, Ben Eisenhardt

Power Forward - Caleb Agada(SP)

Center - Ido Flaisher

HGG vs HBE Dream11 Prediction: HGG vs HBE Dream11 team top picks

Top picks for Gilboa Galil - Iftah Ziv, Yotam Hanochi

Top picks for Hapoel Be'er Sheva - Caleb Agada, Ben Eisenhardt

NOTE- The HGG vs HBE Dream11 prediction, HGG vs HBE Dream11 team and the HGG vs HBE match prediction are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Hapoel Be'er Sheva Instagram