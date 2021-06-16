HGG vs MTA Dream11: Gilboa Galil vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Hapoel Gilboa Galil will lock horns with Maccabi Tel Aviv BC in Game 2 of the Israeli Basketball League Finals. The game will be played at the Gan Ner Sports Hall and is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16 at 9:00 PM local time [Wednesday, June 16 at 11:30 PM IST]. Game 1 ended in an 83-74 win for Maccabi which helped them take a 1-0 lead in the finals. Here are HGG vs MTA Dream11 team, top picks and HGG vs MTA Dream11 prediction.

HGG vs MTA Game preview

Hapoel Gilboa Galil had a fantastic regular season as they finished 3rd on the table with a 17-7 record. Gilboa trail the series and will need a big performance from Kerry Blackshear and Jehyve Floyd to overcome the Maccabi team. Kerry had a phenomenal season and averaged 20 PPG helping his team reach the finals. Jehyve Floyd has also looked great for Gilboa, as he averaged 18.9 PPG and has also been a great help in the defense for them. Floyd played brilliantly in Game 1 and Gilboa will be hoping for a similar performance from him in Game 2 to keep their championship hopes alive.

Maccabi had another splendid season this year and finished at the top of the table holding a 19-5 record. The reigning champions have continued their domination this season as well and they will be hoping to complete a three-peat with the win in Game 2. Scottie Wilbekin has been the star of the team this season and he has continued looking dangerous in the finals. Scottie's 24 point performance helped his team come out victorious in Game 1 and the team will need another special performance from the American to win the Championship

Scottie Wilbekin in the money time 👑 pic.twitter.com/e9JUwalqzh — Maccabi Tel Aviv BC (@MaccabitlvBC) June 14, 2021

HGG vs MTA Dream11 roster

Hapoel Gilboa Galil: Kerry Blackshear, Joe Thomasson, Yiftach Ziv, Isaiah Cousins, Jehyve Floyd, Netanel Artzi, Yotam Hanochi, Amit Gershon, Gil Beni, Hen Halfon, Benaya Srur, Omer Harel, Daniel Sasson, Koren Jorno

Maccabi Tel Aviv BC: Scottie Wilbekin, Elijah Bryant, Ante Zizic, Chris Jones, Tyler Dorsey, Othello Hunter, Angelo Coloiaro, Dragan Bender, Oz Blayzer, Omri Casspi, Yovel Zoosman, John Di Bartolomeo, TJ Cline, Sandy Cohen, Dori Sahar, Max Heidegger, Yonatan Atias, Eidan Alber

HGG vs MTA Dream11 top picks

Hapoel Gilboa Galil: Kerry Blackshear, Joe Thomasson, Jehyve Floyd

Maccabi Tel Aviv BC: Scottie Wilbekin, Ante Zizic, Oz Blayzer

HGG vs MTA Dream11 team

Point Guard: Yiftach Ziv

Shooting Guards: Scottie Wilbekin, Joe Thomasson

Small Forward: Oz Blayzer

Power Forwards: Kerry Blackshear, Angelo Coloiaro

Centres: Jehyve Floyd, Ante Zizic

HGG vs MTA Dream11 prediction

The defending champions look in great form and have all the momentum going into Game 2. Big performances from Scottie Wilbekin and Angelo Caloiaro helped them ease past victory in Game 1 and something similar could be expected from the duo on Wednesday. Considering all of that we predict a win for the Maccabi Tel Aviv over Hapoel Gilboa Galil in Game 2 of the finals.

Please Note: HGG vs MTA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own research and analysis, the selection of these players won't guarantee success

Image Credits: Maccabi Tel Aviv BC /Twitter