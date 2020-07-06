HHO Vs MTA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live Game Info

Hapoel Unet Holon will square off against Maccabi Tel Aviv for the 2019-20 Spanish Liga ACB game. The game will be held on Monday, July 6 at 8:30 PM IST at Holon Toto Hall in Holon, Israel. The HHO vs MTA game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the HHO vs MTA Dream11 prediction, HHO vs MTA Dream11 team and HHO vs MTA Dream11 top picks.

HHO vs MTA Dream11 prediction: Hapoel Unet Holon preview

For the 2020 Israel Super League, Hapoel Unet Holon is ranked fourth on the points table. Out of 22 games, the team has won 12 games and lost 10 games, which gives them a 46% win percentage. They last played and lost against Hapoel Jerusalem BC on July 7 by the 81-93 margin. Before that, they lost against Maccabi Rishon with a 74-93 score. Maccabi Tel Aviv last defeated them by a massive 65-103 margin.

HHO vs MTA Dream11 prediction: Maccabi Tel-Aviv preview

Maccabi Tel-Aviv are currently ranked first in the Israel Super League 2020 standings. Out of the 25 games played, Maccabi have won 22 games and lost only 3 games with a 0.88 winning percentage. They last played against Maccabi Rishon, where they lost the game with a narrow 92-20 margin. Before them they played against Hapoel Jerusalem BC were they won with an 86-80 margin.

Squads for the HHO vs MTA Dream11 team

HHO vs MTA Dream11 team squad – Hapoel Unet Holon (HHO)

Roi Huber, Yogev Ohayon, Sagie Shetaynman, Jermaine Love-Roberts, Shlomo Harrush, Guy Palatin, Guy Pnini, Harol Dadon, Ariel Zano, Shavon Coleman, Desi Washington, Shir Moraidi, Jimmy Hall, Uriel Trocki and Daniel Sasson

HHO vs MTA Dream11 team squad – Maccabi Tel Aviv (MTA)

Scottie Wilbekin, Sandy Cohen, Amit Aharoni, John Dibartolomeo, Dori Sahar, Elijah Bryant, Tyler Dorsey, Frederic Bourdillon, Quincy Acy, Omri Casspi, Harel Rinski, Yovel Zoosman, Angelo Caloiaro, Jake Cohen, Othello Hunter, Deni Avdija, Yonathan Atias and Amare Stoudemire.

HHO vs MTA Dream11 top picks

Hapoel Unet Holon

Roi Huber

Jermaine Love-Roberts

Guy Pnini

Shavon Coleman

Jimmy Hall

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Sandy Cohen

Elijah Bryant

Yovel Zoosman

Angelo Caloiaro

Amare Stoudemire

HHO vs MTA Dream11 prediction

Maccabi Tel Aviv are favourites to win the game.

Note: The HHO vs MTA Dream11 prediction and HHO vs MTA Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

(Image source: Maccabi Tel Aviv official Instagram)