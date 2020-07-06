HHO Vs MTA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Hapoel Unet Holon will square off against Maccabi Tel Aviv for the 2019-20 Spanish Liga ACB game. The game will be held on Monday, July 6 at 8:30 PM IST at Holon Toto Hall in Holon, Israel. The HHO vs MTA game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the HHO vs MTA Dream11 prediction, HHO vs MTA Dream11 team and HHO vs MTA Dream11 top picks.
Also read | Why did Michael Jordan wear 45 after returning to the NBA post his baseball stint?
For the 2020 Israel Super League, Hapoel Unet Holon is ranked fourth on the points table. Out of 22 games, the team has won 12 games and lost 10 games, which gives them a 46% win percentage. They last played and lost against Hapoel Jerusalem BC on July 7 by the 81-93 margin. Before that, they lost against Maccabi Rishon with a 74-93 score. Maccabi Tel Aviv last defeated them by a massive 65-103 margin.
Also read | Michael Jordan once turned down a $100 million offer to make a two-hour appearance
Maccabi Tel-Aviv are currently ranked first in the Israel Super League 2020 standings. Out of the 25 games played, Maccabi have won 22 games and lost only 3 games with a 0.88 winning percentage. They last played against Maccabi Rishon, where they lost the game with a narrow 92-20 margin. Before them they played against Hapoel Jerusalem BC were they won with an 86-80 margin.
Also read | Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant's rivalry to be part of The Last Dance's upcoming episode
Also read | Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman were not close off-court, reveals The Last Dance director