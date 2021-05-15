Highest Paid NBA Players In 2021: LeBron James, Steph Curry, KD Make The List

Today, NBA players are some of the richest athletes in the world. While most players earn millions per year, a few remain amongst the top paid players in the world. As of last year, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and LeBron James made it to the Forbes Top 10 for highest paid athletes in the world. So fans are curious as to who are the highest paid NBA players in 2021 and whether there is any change in the LeBron James salary.

Highest paid NBA players in 2021: Who are the richest NBA players 2021?

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards James Harden, Brooklyn Nets Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

NBA highest paid players: What is LeBron James salary?

As per Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen, James might soon cross the $1 billion mark in 2021. Badenhausen adds that James will earn a predicted $95.4 million this season, out of which $31.4 million is reportedly from his NBA paycheck. While his contract will earn him more ($39.2 million), players need to give up 20% this season for the league's escrow system activated by the COVID-19 crisis last year. This could impact the richest NBA players 2021 list.

The remaining will be earned through endorsements. This includes his massive Nike deal – which is worth a reported $1 billion. Whatever new deal James sings is expected to bring in millions, inching him closer to the $1 billion goal. As per reports, James also wants to buy an NBA team in the future, which can done only with a hefty investment.

Steph Curry is amongst the NBA top earners 2021

This season, Forbes expects the Warriors icon to earn $74.4 million. With his salary of $34.4 million per year, Curry is second amongst the NBA highest paid players at the moment after James, especially with his Under Armour deal. In 2017, Curry signed a $200 million contract with the Warriors and has since then earned the most salary in the league.

He also has his company SC30, which looks after his various investments, brand partnerships and other ventures. He even runs Unanimous Media, which has a development deal with Sony Pictures. Also known for his love for golf, he has a deal with Callaway (2019), which includes a seven-figure donation to Howard University's gold program.

Kevin Durant lists as the NBA's third-highest paid player

As per Forbes, Kevin Durant's net worth currently stands at $170 million, which makes Durant come in the list of NBA top earners 2021 as well as all-time. As per reports, a major part of Durant's income goes into investments. Durant is also known for collecting various luxury vehicles. He has been often seen driving a Ferrari California, which costs approximately $200,000. A Lamborghini, Range Rovers, Ferraris, Porsches, various Mercedes-Benz models and a classic 1966 Ford GT 40 are some of the other cars he owns.

He is expected to earn $65.2 million this year (via Forbes). By 2023, Durant will have earned $350,101,596 from the NBA. His YouTube channel also has 800,000 subscribers, his media company having finalized deals with companies like Apple, Fox and Showtime.

