Hilarious Steve Kerr Memes Rule Social Media After KD's Response To 'Indirect' Jibe

Last week, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the 2019-20 NBA season, comparing it to the 2018-19 season. Kerr spoke about coaching both rosters and admitted to having fun while coaching the 2019-20 season's 15-50 team than the 2018-19 squad, which finished with a 57-25 record. However, Kerr explained that his Warriors roster quote has been taken out of context, and he was in no way making an indirect remark pointed at Kevin Durant.

The 2018-19 season had been Kevin Durant's last year with the Steph Curry-powered Golden State side, after which he signed with the Brooklyn Nets. The team was defending their two consecutive titles, hoping to bag a three-peat. However, the team lost to the Toronto Raptors during the NBA Finals. Not only did the team face a loss, but they also lost Durant and Klay Thompson to injuries, which took away Steph Curry's on-court support.

During the offseason, Durant left for the Nets with Kyrie Irving. However, he missed the entire 2019-20 campaign due to his Achilles injury, returning to the floor for the 2020-21 season. For the Warriors, Thompson was already sidelined due to his ACL tear. However, injuries plagued the season, as Curry fractured his arm four games into the season, only returning in March – when the season went on hiatus due to COVID-19.

Without Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green (who remained out multiple times during the season), the team fell to a league-worst record. They missed the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, making the Finals for the last five. However, Kerr got to coach a younger roster, many of whom are still in the team.

Though Thompson is missing his second straight season due to an Achilles injury, the Warriors are holding on this season. With Curry back, they have a younger roster in James Wiseman and Eric Paschall to support him. Kelly Oubre Jr and Andrew Wiggins score for the team, even stepping up in Curry's absence.

While Durant is currently out with a hamstring injury, the Nets (with Irving and James Harden), are favourites to win the title this year.

