HJ vs HGG Dream11 prediction, Top Fantasy picks, Team News, Israeli League Preview

Hapoel Jerusalem [HJ] will faceoff against Hapoel Gilboa Galil [HGG] in the Israeli Basketball League game quarterfinal, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 1 at 7:00 PM [Tuesday, June 1 at 9:30 PM IST]. The game will be played at the Gan Ner Sports Hall, Israel. Here is our HJ vs HGG Dream11 team, top picks and HJ vs HGG Dream11 prediction.

HJ vs HGG Game preview

Hapoel Jerusalem ended their season in 6th position holding a 16-13 record. They managed to squeeze into the quarter-finals, courtesy of some amazing performances from their star players. Tashawn Thomas was an integral part of their journey to the quarters. The former NBA G-League player has been averaging 17.5 points all season and has been a brilliant addition to the defense. Suleiman Braihmoh has also looked very good for the team from Jerusalem, he has averaged 15.7 points all season and is an important part of the team's offense.

Hapoel Gilboa Galil had a fantastic season and ended the season with a 19-10 record. They come into this game as the favourites to go to the semis, but they will need a few of their players to deliver against Jerusalem. Kerry Blackshear Jr has been a brilliant signing. The American forward has the playing style of a traditional big and his average of 19.9 points have helped the Galibo Galil to a 3rd place finish on the table.

HJ vs HGG Dream11 team roster

Hapoel Jerusalem: Suleiman Braimoh, Ray Mccallum, Stanton Kidd, Tashawn Thomas, J'covan Brwon, Tamir Blatt, Tarik Philip, Malcolm Hill, Adam, Ariel, Idan Zalmanson, Chris Kramer, Jamil Wilson, Julian Boyd, Niv Baloul, Eilon Sasson, Daniel Danino, Andrew Eudy, Yuval Sznaiderman

Hapoel Gilboa Galil: Kerry Blackshear, Joe Thomasson, Yiftach Ziv, Isaiah Cousins, Jehyve Floyd, Netanel Artzi, Yotam Hanochi, Amit Gershon, Gil Beni, Hen Halfon, Korn Jorno, Daniel Sasson, Omer Harel, Benaya Srur

HJ vs HGG Dream11 top picks

Hapoel Jerusalem: Suleiman Braimoh, Tashawn Thomas, Ray Mccallum

Hapoel Gilboa Galil: Kerry Blackshear, Jehyve Floyd, Joe Thomasson

HJ vs HGG Dream11 team

Point Guards: Tamir, Blatt, Yiftah Ziv

Shooting Guard; Joe Thomasson

Small Forward: Suleiman Braimah, Isaiah Cousins

Power Forwards: Tashawn Thomas, Kerry Blackshear

Centre: Jehyve Floyd

HJ vs HGG Dream11 prediction

Hapoel Gilboa Galil have a stacked team. Kerry Blackshear has been a fantastic addition and has helped their chances massively. Our HJ vs HGG Dream11 prediction is a victory for Hapoel Gilboa Galil, which will help them advance to the semi-final

Note: The HJ vs HGG prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.