HJ Vs INZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) will square off against Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Thursday, July 16. The game is scheduled to start at 11.45 PM IST. Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) are currently on the second spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 18-4 in the 22 games they've played so far. Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ), on the other hand, occupy the sixth spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have a win-loss record of 10-12 in the 22 games they've played in the season.
Emanuel Terry, Dvir Ringvald, John Holland, Suleiman Braimoh, Idan Zalmanson, Bar Timor, Alon Sapir, Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo, James Feldeine, Daniel Rosenbaum, Guy Dotan, Nimrod Levi
Cameron Oliver, Raviv Pitshon, Alon Druker, Eidan Alber, Raviv Limonad, Golan Gutt, Lior Carreira, Tamir Saban, Ofir Goldsztejn, Jean-Pierre Tokoto, Ido Shabat, Tal Michael Dunne, Lindell Wigginton, Rayvonte Rice, Tomer Abramovitch, Eyal Shulman
Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) start as favourites to win this game.
