HJ Vs INZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

HJ vs INZ Dream11: Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) will square off against Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Thursday, July 16.

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) will square off against Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Thursday, July 16. The game is scheduled to start at 11.45 PM IST. Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) are currently on the second spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 18-4 in the 22 games they've played so far. Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ), on the other hand, occupy the sixth spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have a win-loss record of 10-12 in the 22 games they've played in the season.

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Thursday, July 16
  • Time: 11:45 PM IST

HJ vs INZ Dream11 team, full squads

HJ vs INZ Dream11 team: Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) squad

Emanuel Terry, Dvir Ringvald, John Holland, Suleiman Braimoh, Idan Zalmanson, Bar Timor, Alon Sapir, Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo, James Feldeine, Daniel Rosenbaum, Guy Dotan, Nimrod Levi

HJ vs INZ Dream11 team: Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) squad

Cameron Oliver, Raviv Pitshon, Alon Druker, Eidan Alber, Raviv Limonad, Golan Gutt, Lior Carreira, Tamir Saban, Ofir Goldsztejn, Jean-Pierre Tokoto, Ido Shabat, Tal Michael Dunne, Lindell Wigginton, Rayvonte Rice, Tomer Abramovitch, Eyal Shulman

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction: HJ vs INZ Dream11 top picks

  • Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Deividas Sirvydis, Guy Dotan, John Holland
  • Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ): Cameron Oliver, Rayvonte Rice, Lindell Wigginton

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction: HJ vs INZ probable starting 5

  • Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Tamir Blatt (PG), James Fedldeine (SG), John Holland (SF), Suleiman Braimoh (PF), Idan Zalmanson (C)
  • Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ): Rayvonte Rice (PG), Raviv Limonad (SG), Lior Carreira (SF), Jean-Pierre Tokoto (PF), Cameron Oliver (C)

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction: HJ vs INZ Dream11 team

  • Point Guard: Tamir Blatt, Rayvonte Rice
  • Shooting Guard: James Fedldeine
  • Small Forward: John Holland, Lior Carreira
  • Power Forward: Suleiman Braimoh, Jean-Pierre Tokoto
  • Center: Idan Zalmanson (SP)

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) start as favourites to win this game.

Please note, the HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction and HJ vs INZ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HJ vs INZ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

