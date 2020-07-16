HJ Vs INZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) will square off against Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Thursday, July 16. The game is scheduled to start at 11.45 PM IST. Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) are currently on the second spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 18-4 in the 22 games they've played so far. Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ), on the other hand, occupy the sixth spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have a win-loss record of 10-12 in the 22 games they've played in the season.

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 11:45 PM IST

HJ vs INZ Dream11 team, full squads

HJ vs INZ Dream11 team: Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) squad

Emanuel Terry, Dvir Ringvald, John Holland, Suleiman Braimoh, Idan Zalmanson, Bar Timor, Alon Sapir, Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo, James Feldeine, Daniel Rosenbaum, Guy Dotan, Nimrod Levi

HJ vs INZ Dream11 team: Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ) squad

Cameron Oliver, Raviv Pitshon, Alon Druker, Eidan Alber, Raviv Limonad, Golan Gutt, Lior Carreira, Tamir Saban, Ofir Goldsztejn, Jean-Pierre Tokoto, Ido Shabat, Tal Michael Dunne, Lindell Wigginton, Rayvonte Rice, Tomer Abramovitch, Eyal Shulman

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction: HJ vs INZ Dream11 top picks

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Deividas Sirvydis, Guy Dotan, John Holland

Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ): Cameron Oliver, Rayvonte Rice, Lindell Wigginton

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction: HJ vs INZ probable starting 5

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Tamir Blatt (PG), James Fedldeine (SG), John Holland (SF), Suleiman Braimoh (PF), Idan Zalmanson (C)

Ironi Nes Ziona (INZ): Rayvonte Rice (PG), Raviv Limonad (SG), Lior Carreira (SF), Jean-Pierre Tokoto (PF), Cameron Oliver (C)

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction: HJ vs INZ Dream11 team

Point Guard: Tamir Blatt, Rayvonte Rice

Shooting Guard: James Fedldeine

Small Forward: John Holland, Lior Carreira

Power Forward: Suleiman Braimoh, Jean-Pierre Tokoto

Center: Idan Zalmanson (SP)

HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) start as favourites to win this game.

Please note, the HJ vs INZ Dream11 prediction and HJ vs INZ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HJ vs INZ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Hapoel Jerusalem BC/Twitter