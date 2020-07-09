HJ Vs MTA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) will square off against Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Thursday, July 9. The game is scheduled to start at 11.45 PM IST. Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) are currently on the second spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 18-4 in the 22 games they've played so far. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA), on the other hand, are leading the Israel Basketball League standings. They have a win-loss record of 20-2 in the 22 games they've played so far.

HJ vs MTA Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Thursday, July 9

Time: 11:45 PM IST

Also Read l SH Vs ZL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live

HJ vs MTA Dream11 team, full squads

HJ vs MTA Dream11 team: Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) squad

Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo, James Feldeine, Daniel Rosenbaum, Guy Dotan, Nimrod Levi, Dvir Ringvald, John Holland, Suleiman Braimoh, Emanuel Terry, Idan Zalmanson, Bar Timor, Alon Sapir

HJ vs MTA Dream11 team: Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) squad

Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Jalen Reynolds, Angelo Caloiaro, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Di Bartolomeo, Aaron Jackson, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Dori Sahar, Tarik Black, Amar’s Stoudemire, Yovel Zoosman

Also Read l TNM vs NG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, New Zealand Basketball League live game

HJ vs MTA Dream11 prediction: HJ vs MTA Dream11 top picks

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Deividas Sirvydis, Guy Dotan, John Holland

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA): Scottie Wilbekin, Tyler Dorsey, Yovel Zoosman

HJ vs MTA Dream11 prediction: HJ vs MTA playing 11 probable lineups

Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ): Deividas Sirvydis (PG), Guy Dotan (SG), John Holland (SF), Suleiman Braimoh (PF), Idan Zalmanson (C)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA): Scottie Wilbekin (PG), Tyler Dorsey (SG), Yovel Zoosman (SF), Jake Cohen (PF), Deni Avdija (C)

Also Read l LFL Vs JD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live

HJ vs MTA match prediction: HJ vs MTA playing 11 team

Point Guard: Scottie Wilbekin, Jeremy Pargo

Shooting Guard: Tyler Dorsey, James Feldeine

Small Forward: Yovel Zoosman, John Holland

Power Forward: Emanuel Terry

Center: Deni Avdija (SP)

HJ vs MTA Dream11 prediction: HJ vs MTA match prediction

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) start as favourites to win this game.

Please note, the HJ vs MTA Dream11 prediction and HJ vs MTA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HJ vs MTA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Maccabi Maccabi Tel-Aviv/Twitter

Also Read l HGG vs HBE Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Israel Basketball League live