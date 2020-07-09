HJ Vs MTA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israel Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) will square off against Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) in the upcoming Israel Basketball League game on Thursday, July 9. The game is scheduled to start at 11.45 PM IST. Hapoel Jerusalem BC (HJ) are currently on the second spot in the Israel Basketball League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 18-4 in the 22 games they've played so far. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA), on the other hand, are leading the Israel Basketball League standings. They have a win-loss record of 20-2 in the 22 games they've played so far.
Tamir Blatt, Deividas Sirvydis, Jeremy Pargo, James Feldeine, Daniel Rosenbaum, Guy Dotan, Nimrod Levi, Dvir Ringvald, John Holland, Suleiman Braimoh, Emanuel Terry, Idan Zalmanson, Bar Timor, Alon Sapir
Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Jalen Reynolds, Angelo Caloiaro, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Di Bartolomeo, Aaron Jackson, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Dori Sahar, Tarik Black, Amar’s Stoudemire, Yovel Zoosman
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (MTA) start as favourites to win this game.
Please note, the HJ vs MTA Dream11 prediction and HJ vs MTA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HJ vs MTA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
