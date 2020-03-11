Hornets Vs Heat Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News

Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets will face each other on March 11, 2020 (March 12 at 5:00 AM IST). The game will be held at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Downtown Miami, Florida. Here are the Hornets vs Heat live streaming details and preview.

Hornets vs Heat live streaming details: Preview

Miami Heat currently have a 41-23 win-loss record. They are currently on the fourth spot of the Eastern Conference table. On the other hand, Charlotte Hornets are on the 10th spot the Western Conference with a 22-42 win-loss record. Miami Heat won their last NBA game by a 100-89 margin against Wizards. They are currently enjoying a one-game winning streak. As for Charlotte Hornets, they lost 143-138 against Hawks in their last NBA game.

Hornets vs Heat live streaming details: How to watch Hornets vs Heat live stream online (Fancode)

Indian fans who want to watch NBA games can use the FanCode app. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch any game live or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. For the Hornets vs Heat live streaming, fans will have to tune in at 5:00 AM IST on Thursday. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed. Here is how to watch the Hornets vs Heat live streaming on Sony LIV.

Hornets vs Heat live streaming details: How to watch the Hornets vs Heat live telecast in India (Broadcast)

The Hornets vs Heat live telecast in India will be available on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN.

Hornets vs Heat live streaming details: How to watch the Hornets vs Heat live telecast in India (Stream)

Fans can use the Sony LIV app to watch the Hornets vs Heat live streaming. Premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

