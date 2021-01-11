Hornets Vs Knicks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets will face off against the New York Knicks in the NBA regular-season on Monday night. The game will be played at the Spectrum Center and will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Here's a look at how to watch Hornets vs Knicks live stream, team news, and our prediction for the same.

Hornets vs Knicks prediction and preview

The Charlotte Hornets are on a three-game winning run since their twin defeats against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hornets registered wins over the Atlanta Hawks with a triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans sandwiched in the middle. LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington and Terry Rozier combined to defeat the Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night. Caleb Martin and Gordon Hayward also scored in double figures in a complete performance by coach James Borrego's side.

The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are coming into the clash on the back of consecutive defeats against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets. The Knicks struggled against Denver despite Julius Randle's best efforts, who scored 29 points on Sunday night. The momentum is with the Hornets, and one can expect Charlotte to register a comfortable win on Monday night. The New York Knicks will hope to arrest their slide and consolidate their position as one of the top eight seeds of the Eastern Conference.

Hornets vs Knicks team news: Injured and doubtful players

New York Knicks: Alec Burks, Obi Toppin, Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina (Out), Taj Gibson (day-to-day)

Alec Burks, Obi Toppin, Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina (Out), Taj Gibson (day-to-day) Charlotte Hornets: Cody Zeller (Out)

Hornets vs Knicks team news: Predicted starting line-ups

New York Knicks: Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson Charlotte Hornets: Devonte' Graham, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, Bismack Biyombo

NBA live stream: How to watch Hornets vs Knicks live stream?

In India, the live broadcast of NBA 2020/21 will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. There will be no official live streaming for the game either in India. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League PASS to watch LIVE games on the NBA app. The game begins at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, January 12.

(Image Courtesy: Knicks, Hornets Twitter)