Hornets Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Prediction, H2h And Team News

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA regular season on Thursday night. The game will be played at the Staples Center and will begin at 8:00 AM IST on Friday, March 19. Here's a look at how to watch Hornets vs Lakers live stream, team news and our game prediction for the same.

NBA Standings latest: Hornets vs Lakers prediction and preview

The Los Angeles Lakers have come out all guns blazing in the second half of the NBA season, and the defending champions are currently third in the Western Conference NBA Standings. LeBron James & co. were in all sorts of trouble heading into the All-Star break, winning only three of their last 10 games of the 2020/21 season's first half. However, Frank Vogel's men have bounced back with three wins on the trot. The latest of those wins came against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were beaten comfortably 137-121. LeBron James registered yet another triple-double, while Montrezl Harrell chipped in with 25 points off the bench to clinch the win.

The Charlotte Hornets meanwhile saw their three-game winning run stall at the hands of the Denver Nuggets last time out. The Hornets slumped to a disappointing 129-104 defeat, which saw them slip to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Only three Charlotte players could register double figures on the night, as they slipped a humbling defeat, their fourth in the last 10 games. The Hornets have won only eight of the 19 games on their travels this season, and the Lakers are overwhelming favourites for the clash at Staples Center on Thursday night.

Hornets vs Lakers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Charlotte Hornets: None

None Los Angeles Lakers: Markieff Morris, Alex Caruso, LeBron James (day-to-day), Marc Gasol (out)

Hornets vs Lakers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, Cody Zeller

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell

How to watch NBA live in India?

To answer the 'how to watch Hornets vs Lakers live' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Hornets vs Lakers live stream will begin at 8:00 AM IST on Friday, March 19. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Hornets, Lakers Twitter)