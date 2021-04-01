Hornets Vs Nets Prediction: How To Watch NBA Live? Hornets Vs Nets Live Stream And H2h

Eastern Conference leaders Brooklyn Nets are all set to face off against the Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming NBA regular season clash on Thursday night. The game will be played at the Barclays Center, and will tip-off at 5:00 AM IST on Friday, April 2. Here's a look at how to watch NBA live in India, Hornets vs Nets live stream details and our predictions for the game.

NBA standings latest: Hornets vs Nets prediction and preview

Brooklyn Nets have been nearly unstoppable since their trade to bring in James Harden, and the championship contenders rose to the top of the Eastern Conference NBA standings latest following the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the Denver Nuggets. Brooklyn are on a three-game winning run and have won eight of their last 10 games, including a win over the struggling Houston Rockets last time out. James Harden (17 points) had a quiet evening considering his usual standards, but Kyrie Irving (31 points) and Joe Harris (28 points) stepped up to seal a 120-112 win.

The Hornets have been the surprise story of the NBA this season and are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. While there exists a huge gulf between the top three and the rest of the chasing pack in East, the Hornets have been impressive and boast of a 24-22 record. Charlotte have won only six of their last 10 games, off which four have come in their last five games. Hornets sped past the Washington Wizards last time out with a 114-104 win, with Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward leading the pack. The Nets are overwhelming favourites for the clash on Thursday night as per our Hornets vs Nets prediction, and are expected to continue their title charge at home.

Hornets vs Nets team news: Injured and doubtful players

Charlotte Hornets: Mailk Monk (day-to-day)

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge (day-to-day), Kevin Durant, Landry Shamet (out)

Hornets vs Nets team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Charlotte Hornets: Devonte' Graham, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Bismack Biyombo

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan

How to watch NBA live in India?

To answer the 'How to watch Hornets vs Pistons live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Hornets vs Nets live stream will begin at 5:o0 AM IST on Friday, April 2. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Hornets, Nets Twitter)