Hornets Vs Pacers Tickets: How To Buy Tickets For Hornets Vs Pacers Play-in Tournament?

The Charlotte Hornets and the Indiana Pacers will face off in the NBA play-in tournament as the ninth and 10th seed from the Eastern Conference. The game will be played at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse and will begin at 4:00 AM IST on Wednesday, May 19. Here's a look at how to buy tickets for Hornets vs Pacers play-in tournament game, where to buy Hornets vs Pacers tickets and our Hornets vs Pacers prediction for the same.

Hornets vs Pacers head to head: Hornets vs Pacers prediction and preview

The Indiana Pacers finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-38 record and will host the Charlotte Hornets who finished 10th in the NBA play-in tournament. The loser is eliminated from playoff contention. The winner plays the loser of the game between Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, and the winner of that game (scheduled for Thursday) becomes the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The two teams met thrice this season, with the Hornets having a 2-1 advantage despite the heroics of Domantas Sabonis. The Pacers clinched a 116-106 win in January before the Hornets responded with a 108-105 win two days later. Their third outing saw Charlotte register a convincing 114-97 win in April as Indiana's starters struggled to get going. Indiana will be favourites at home, especially with the Hornets coming into the clash on the back of a five-game losing streak.

#AlwaysGame to earn it.



🆚 #Pacers vs. Hornets

🗓 Tuesday

⏰ 6:30 p.m.

📍 @TheFieldhouse

🎫 On sale tomorrow at 4p ET. Sign up for presale access at https://t.co/EJdlUir1aW pic.twitter.com/EQ3lyxbZay — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 16, 2021

How to buy tickets for Hornets vs Pacers play-in tournament game?

The Hornets vs Pacers tickets will go on sale on Monday, May 17 at 4:00 PM ET (Tuesday, May 18, 1:30 AM IST). For fans wondering how to buy tickets for NBA play-in tournament, one can access the official website of the Indiana Pacers (pacers.com). The Marion County Health Department will currently allow 25 per cent capacity, roughly 4,500 attendees, for the play-in game against the Hornets and a list of guidelines regarding the same have been listed on the website.

Tickets for Tuesday's game go on sale in 24 hours.



Want early presale access? Sign up now for Pacers Insider at https://t.co/EJdlUir1aW pic.twitter.com/w0IPOoceXP — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 16, 2021

Ticketing will be completely mobile so entering the Fieldhouse will be low-contact and easy and 6-foot physical distancing is required while in the seating bowl, in lines for concessions and security, and at all other times. Ticket holders must wear face masks at all times when not actively eating or drinking. Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with valves or vents are not permitted inside the venue. Fans will be seated in groups away from others not in their parties, and all fans must sit only in their assigned seats.

(Image Courtesy: Hornets, Pacers Twitter)