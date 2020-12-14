Hornets Vs Raptors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Pre-season Game, Team News And Preview

The NBA 2020-21 season nears as the league wraps up its first few pre-season games. The Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors will return to the court for their second matchup on Monday, 7:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 5:30 AM IST) at the Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously, the Hornets lost 111-100 to the Raptors.

Hornets vs Raptors live stream: How to watch NBA pre-season game?

Fans have multiple ways to watch the NBA pre-season live stream. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors game live. While subscriptions for games are free, a free trial period for most is usually available.

In India, fans can watch the Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors live stream on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

Locally, fans can watch the games in Canada and the USA on TV.

Hornets Basketball is officially back TOMORROW!



Catch all four preseason games on @HornetsOnFSSE 📺 and @wfnz 📻!



🔗: https://t.co/rEV0UDbTdV pic.twitter.com/m9WNuZOqqF — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 11, 2020

Hornets vs Raptors TV channel: Fox Sports Southeast, NBA TV

Hornets vs Raptors team news

For the last matchup, the Hornets players put on a good show even though the Raptors outscored them by 11 points in the end. LaMelo Ball, who was the exciting debut of the night, went scoreless off the bench, adding 10 rebounds and 4 assists. While he missed all five of his attempted field goals, critics expect him to perform well this game.

On the other hand, Miles Bridges added 12 points, shooting 50% from the field. The Hornets carried out the expected rotation of veteran and younger players – who played 20 to 25 minutes. Gordon Hayward, who was traded from the Boston Celtics, has 11 points and two assists.

The Raptors led most of the game, having a 19-point lead in the second period. At halftime, the Raptors had a 58-51 lead. Matt Thomas had 16 points and 5 assists for the team, going 5-for-9 from the field.

Made sure to pack the umbrella last night. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/EtjkaR2pnQ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 13, 2020

(Image credits: Toronto Raptors Instagram)