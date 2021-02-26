Hornets Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Golden State Warriors in what promises to be a captivating clash in the NBA regular season on Friday night. The game will be played at the Chase Center and will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, February 27. Here's a look at how to watch Hornets vs Warriors live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

Hornets vs Warriors prediction and preview

Both — the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors — are staring at the playoff picture from similar positions in their respective conferences. The Warriors are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings, with an 18-15 record, and will look to further close the gap on the San Antonio Spurs and the Portland Trail Balzers. As for the Hornets, Charlotte are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 15-16 record, and will look to overtake the likes of the Chicago Bulls and the New York Knicks. The Warriors have found some form of late, and have won back to back games since their defeat to the Hornets last time out.

After 16 ties and 15 lead changes, the Dubs came out on top 👏



Game Rewind || @Verizon pic.twitter.com/F6ze1sSm9i — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 25, 2021

Star player Stephen Curry had missed that clash, which ended in a 102-100 win for the Hornets, thanks to a 36 point haul from Terry Rozier. Golden State bounced back with wins over the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, with Curry scoring 24 points in the crunch victory. The onus will be on him again on Friday night, against a Hornets side who bounced back from defeat against the Utah Jazz with a win over the Phoenix Suns. Malik Monk scored 29 points on the night, with LaMelo Ball and Gordan Hayward chipping in with 20 each. The Warriors are favourites at home, but the Hornets could seal a shock win as they did last time out.

Hornets vs Warriors team news: Injured and doubtful players

Golden State Warriors: Nico Mannion (day-to-day)

Charlotte Hornets: Cody Zeller (day-to-day), Devonte' Graham, Caleb Martin (out)

Hornets vs Warriors team news: Predicted line-ups

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, Draymond Green, James Wiseman

Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, Cody Zeller

NBA live stream: How to watch Hornets vs Warriors live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Hornets vs Warriors live stream will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, February 27.

(Image Courtesy: Hornets, Warriors Instagram)