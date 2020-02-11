HOU Vs BOS Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics are all set to face off in an NBA 2019-20 regular-season game. Both the teams will square off at Toyota Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning, February 12 at 8:00 AM IST). You can play the HOU vs BOS match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the HOU vs BOS Dream11 predictions and squad details

HOU vs BOS Dream11 Preview

The Houston Rockets side currently occupy the 5th spot in the Western Conference standings. They have played 53 games so far in the league. Out of which, they have won 33 games and lost 20 games. Their previous game was against the Utah Jazz which they lost with a scoreline of 113-114. The team, led by James Harden and Russell Westbrook, are favourites to win the game and will look to move ahead in the standings.

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics occupy the 3rd position in the Eastern Conference standings. They have played 52 games so far in the series. Out of which, they have won 37 games and lost 15 games. They played their last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder which they won by a 112-111 margin. In spite of winning their previous game, Celtics will be looking to upset Rockets and move up the table.

HOU vs BOS Dream11 squads

HOU vs BOS Dream11 squad: Houston Rockets

Tyson Chandler, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr., Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Thabo Sefolosha, PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington.

HOU vs BOS Dream11 squad: Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

HOU vs BOS Dream11 team

HOU vs BOS Dream11 prediction

Rockets are favourites to win the game. James Harden could be your Star Player who is set to bring you most number of points.

Note - The HOU vs BOS Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.