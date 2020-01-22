HOU Vs DEN Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Houston Rockets will go head to head against Denver Nuggets in their 2019-20 NBA game. The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to start by 6:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, January 23. You can play the HOU vs DEN game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the HOU vs DEN Dream11 predictions and squad details.

HOU vs DEN preview

Both Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets are played each other twice in the series and are currently tied at one game apiece. Houston Rockets are currently 6th in the Western Conference standings. They have played 42 games so far, out of which they have managed to win 26 games and lose 16 games so far. Houston's last game was against Oklahoma City Thunder, which they lost 107-112. The next game against Denver Nuggets will be crucial for them to not only break the deadlock but also move ahead in the standings.

On the other hand, Denver Nuggets are third in the Western Conference standings. They have played a total of 43 games, out of which they have won 30 games and lost 13 games so far in the season. Denver played their last game against Indiana Pacers, which they went onto lose 107-115. Nuggets will look to beat Houston Rockets and climb up the standings

HOU vs DEN squads

Houston Rockets: Clint Capela, Tyson Chandler, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr., Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Thabo Sefolosha, PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook.

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokić, Will Barton, Juan Hernangómez, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee, Monte Morris, Malik Beasley, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig

HOU vs DEN Dream11 team

HOU vs DEN Dream11 prediction



Houston Rockets are favourites to win the game.

Note - The HOU vs DEN Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee positive results in the game.