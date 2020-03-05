HOU Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Houston Rockets will go head-to-head against Los Angeles Clippers in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Thursday, March 05, 2020 (March 06, 2020, according to Indian timings). The HOU vs LAC game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST). The HOU vs LAC game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Houston Rockets are currently at the fourth spot of the Conference Standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 39-21 in the 60 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Clippers are at the second spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 42-19 in the 61 games they've played so far.

Also Read l DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Momentum One Day Cup ODI info

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Date: Thursday, March 05, 2020 (March 06, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 8:00 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST (March 06, 2020)

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

HOU vs LAC Dream11 Team: Houston Rockets squad

James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Robert Covington, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

HOU vs LAC Dream11 Team: Los Angeles Clippers squad

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Montrezl Harrell, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Marcus Morris Sr., Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Landry Shamet, Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac.

Also Read l INT vs LEV Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11 and all Alicante T10 match details

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

Houston Rockets: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington

Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Kawhi Leonard

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: HOU vs LAC Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Patrick Beverley, Reggie Jackson

Shooting Guard: James Harden

Small Forward: Paul George, Danuel House

Power Forward: JaMychal Green

Center: Montrezl Harrell, P. J. Tucker

Also Read l MAU vs LAM Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Alicante T10 match details

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers start as favourites to win the game.

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l SPA vs LAM Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11 and all Alicante T10 match details