The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

HOU Vs LAC Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Game Details

Basketball News

HOU vs LAC Dream11: Houston Rockets will go head-to-head against Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, March 05, 2020 (March 06, 2020, according to Indian timings).

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
hou vs lac dream11

Houston Rockets will go head-to-head against Los Angeles Clippers in a game categorized under the Western Conference Division of the NBA on Thursday, March 05, 2020 (March 06, 2020, according to Indian timings). The HOU vs LAC game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST). The HOU vs LAC game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Houston Rockets are currently at the fourth spot of the Conference Standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 39-21 in the 60 games they've played so far. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Clippers are at the second spot of the Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 42-19 in the 61 games they've played so far.

Also Read l DOL vs HL Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Momentum One Day Cup ODI info

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

  • Venue: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • Date: Thursday, March 05, 2020 (March 06, 2020, according to Indian timings)
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST (March 06, 2020)

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

HOU vs LAC Dream11 Team: Houston Rockets squad

James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Robert Covington, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

HOU vs LAC Dream11 Team: Los Angeles Clippers squad

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Montrezl Harrell, Reggie Jackson, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Marcus Morris Sr., Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Landry Shamet, Lou Williams and Ivica Zubac.

Also Read l INT vs LEV Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11 and all Alicante T10 match details

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

  • Houston Rockets: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington
  • Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Kawhi Leonard

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: HOU vs LAC Dream11 Team

  • Point Guard: Patrick Beverley, Reggie Jackson

  • Shooting Guard: James Harden

  • Small Forward: Paul George, Danuel House

  • Power Forward: JaMychal Green

  • Center: Montrezl Harrell, P. J. Tucker

Also Read l MAU vs LAM Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11s and all Alicante T10 match details

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Clippers start as favourites to win the game.

HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the HOU vs LAC Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l SPA vs LAM Dream11 prediction, team, playing 11 and all Alicante T10 match details

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
RBI
RBI SUPERCEDES YES BANK'S BOARD
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
MEA
MEA BRIEFING ON SEIZED CHINESE SHIP