HOU VS LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing against Houston Rockets in an NBA game. Both the teams will lock horns at Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night (Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM). Here are the HOU vs LAL Dream11 predictions and squad details.
LA Lakers occupy the top spot in the Western Conference table. LAL have played in 41 games so far. Out of which, they have won 33 games and lost 8 games. In the last game played against Orlando Magic, LAC lost the game 118-119. LAC will look to bounce back from the defeat. They will once again look to regain their winning momentum. Meanwhile, Houston Rockets occupy the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They have played a total of 40 games. Out of which, they have won 26 games and lost 14 games. In their last game against Portland Trail Blazers, they were completely outplayed by their opponent who won the game by a 117-107 margin. Victory against the Lakers will be a morale booster for the team who would like to get their playoff season back on track.
Touched down in Houston 🤟 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/EsXEGg3KV5— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 18, 2020
Aron Baynes, Kyle Kuzma, Avery Bradley, Mikal Bridges, Jevon Carter, Cheick Diallo, Jared Harper, Ty Jerome, Cameron Johnson, Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Tyler Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Jalen Lecque, Elie Okobo, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Dario Saric
Clint Capela, Tyson Chandler, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Michael Frazier, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, James Harden, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nene, Danuel House Jr., Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Thabo Sefolosha, PJ Tucker, Russell Westbrook
LA Lakers are favourites to win the game