HOU Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Regular Season Game Preview

Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers will lock horns on Sunday, January 10, 7:00 PM EST (Monday, January 11, 5:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Lakers currently have a 7-3 win-loss record and are ranked 1st in the Western Conference. The Rockets, on the other hand, are placed 12th with a 3-4 record. Fans can also play the HOU vs LAL game on Dream11. Here is the HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction, HOU vs LAL Dream11 team and other details.

HOU vs LAL Dream11 team news and preview

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – Day to day, ankle

Anthony Davis – Day to day, right adductor

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Day to day, left ankle

Houston Rockets

Brodric Thomas – Out, ankle

Christian Wood – Day to day, knee

Danuel House – Out, back

Chris Clemons – Out for season, achilles

While both teams are coming off two wins, the Lakers have listed both Davis and James on a day-to-day basis. James, currently in the run for his fifth NBA MVP award, scored 28 points last game against the Chicago Bulls, while Motrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder both dropped 17 points. The Rockets has Christian Wood drop 22 points against the Magic, with Harden scored 15 points and 13 assists.

James has been performing consistently as the Lakers aim for another title. The Rockets, though with John Wall and Harden, are at a 3-4 win-loss record.

HOU vs LAL playing 11

Los Angeles Lakers

Dennis Schroder

Anthony Davis

Montrezl Harrell

LeBron James

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Houston Rockets

John Wall

James Harden

Christian Wood

Eric Gordon

PJ Tucker

HOU vs LAL match prediction

PG – Alex Caruso, Dennis Schroder

SG – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, James Harden (PP)

PF – PJ Tucker

SF – LeBron James (SP)

C – Montrezl Harrell

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Houston Rockets

HOU vs LAL live streaming

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Note: The Dream11 prediction and team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HOU vs LAL Dream11 team, HOU vs LAL playing 11 and HOU vs LAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: AP)