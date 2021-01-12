HOU Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game Preview

Quick links:
Houston Rockets (HOU) and Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday, January 12 at 8:30 PM EST (Wednesday, January 13 at 6:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Here is our HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and HOU vs LAL Dream11 team.
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference standings. LeBron James and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing three. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are at the second last (14th) spot of the same chart with a win-loss record of 3-5.
Sterling Brown, Bruno Caboclo, Chris Clemons, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon, James Harden, Danuel House Jr, Mason Jones, Kenyon Martin Jr, Ben McLemore, David Nwaba, Jae'Sean Tate, Brodric Thomas, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Christian Wood
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favourites to win the game.
Talen Horton-Tucker: This guy can hoop 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NthPRWzPQ1— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 11, 2021
Note: The HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction and HOU vs LAL match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HOU vs LAL Dream11 team and HOU vs LAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
