Last Updated:

HOU Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game Preview

HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Houston Rockets (HOU) and Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday.

Written By
Adil Khan
hou vs lal dream11 prediction

Houston Rockets (HOU) and Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday, January 12 at 8:30 PM EST (Wednesday, January 13 at 6:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Here is our HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and HOU vs LAL Dream11 team.

HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction: HOU vs LAL Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference standings. LeBron James and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing three. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are at the second last (14th) spot of the same chart with a win-loss record of 3-5.

HOU vs LAL live: HOU vs LAL schedule

  • US date and time: Tuesday, January 12 at 8:30 PM EST
  • Indian date and time: Wednesday, January 13 at 6:30 AM IST
  • Venue: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Also Read l Kyrie Irving partying with Drake in Toronto? Nets star breaks NBA COVID-19 rules in video

HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

HOU vs LAL Dream11: Houston Rockets squad

Sterling Brown, Bruno Caboclo, Chris Clemons, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon, James Harden, Danuel House Jr, Mason Jones, Kenyon Martin Jr, Ben McLemore, David Nwaba, Jae'Sean Tate, Brodric Thomas, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Christian Wood

HOU vs LAL Dream11: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder

Also Read l NBA scores: Wizards bag first home win, Raptors lose as Siakam misses another game-winner

HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

  • Houston Rockets: James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Christian Wood
  • Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis

 

HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction: HOU vs LAL Dream11 team

  • Point Guards: John Wall, Dennis Schroder
  • Shooting Guards: James Harden, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • Small Forwards: LeBron James
  • Power Forwards: P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr
  • Centre: Montrezl Harrell

Also Read l NBA G League Draft result: Admiral Schofield goes at No.1 to Hornets' affiliate Greensboro

HOU vs LAL live: HOU vs LAL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction and HOU vs LAL match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HOU vs LAL Dream11 team and HOU vs LAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l NBA postpones games in Dallas and Chicago due to increasing COVID-19 cases?

Image Source: AP

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND