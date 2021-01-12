HOU Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game Preview

Houston Rockets (HOU) and Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) will face off in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday, January 12 at 8:30 PM EST (Wednesday, January 13 at 6:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Here is our HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and HOU vs LAL Dream11 team.

HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction: HOU vs LAL Dream11 team and preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently leading the Western Conference standings. LeBron James and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing three. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are at the second last (14th) spot of the same chart with a win-loss record of 3-5.

HOU vs LAL live: HOU vs LAL schedule

US date and time: Tuesday, January 12 at 8:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Wednesday, January 13 at 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Squad list

HOU vs LAL Dream11: Houston Rockets squad

Sterling Brown, Bruno Caboclo, Chris Clemons, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon, James Harden, Danuel House Jr, Mason Jones, Kenyon Martin Jr, Ben McLemore, David Nwaba, Jae'Sean Tate, Brodric Thomas, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Christian Wood

HOU vs LAL Dream11: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews, Alfonzo McKinnie, Markieff Morris, Dennis Schroder

HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Houston Rockets: James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Christian Wood

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis

HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction: HOU vs LAL Dream11 team

Point Guards: John Wall, Dennis Schroder

Shooting Guards: James Harden, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Small Forwards: LeBron James

Power Forwards: P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr

Centre: Montrezl Harrell

HOU vs LAL live: HOU vs LAL match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favourites to win the game.

Talen Horton-Tucker: This guy can hoop 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NthPRWzPQ1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 11, 2021

Note: The HOU vs LAL Dream11 prediction and HOU vs LAL match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HOU vs LAL Dream11 team and HOU vs LAL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: AP