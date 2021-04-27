HOU Vs MIN Dream11: Houston Rockets Vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction, Team, Top Picks

The Houston Rockets (HOU) will go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (MIN) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2021 season on Tuesday, April 27 at 8:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 28 at 6:30 AM). The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Here is our HOU vs MIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and HOU vs MIN Dream11 team.

HOU vs MIN Dream11 game preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently at the second-last (14th) spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. D'Angelo Russell and team have played 62 games so far in the tournament, winning 18 and losing 44. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are at the last (15th) spot with a win-loss record of 15-46.

HOU vs MIN: Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the overwhelming favourites going into the game. They have a strong line-up with no major player reported to miss the game. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are dealing with a number of injuries. John Wall, Sterling Brown (knee), Eric Gordon (groin) and D.J. Augustin (ankle) are all set to miss the game due to their long-term injury, while Dante Exum (calf) is listed as doubtful.

HOU vs MIN Dream11 team: Roster

Houston Rockets: D.J. Augustin, Avery Bradley, Armoni Brooks, Sterling Brown, Dante Exum, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr, DaQuan Jeffries, Anthony Lamb, Kenyon Martin Jr, David Nwaba, Kelly Olynyk, Kevin Porter Jr, Jae'Sean Tate, John Wall, D.J. Wilson, Christian Wood

Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver, Ed Davis, Anthony Edwards, Juancho Hernangomez, Jake Layman, Jaden McDaniels, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell, Josh Okogie, Naz Reid, Ricky Rubio, D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jarred Vanderbilt

NBA Dream11: HOU vs MIN Top Picks

Houston Rockets: Kenyon Martin Jr, Kevin Porter Jr, Jae'Sean Tate

Minnesota Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns

HOU vs MIN Dream11 team

Point Guards: D'Angelo Russell, Ricky Rubio

Shooting Guards: Malik Beasley, Kenyon Martin Jr

Small Forwards: Anthony Edwards, Kevin Porter Jr

Power Forwards: Jae'Sean Tate

Centres: Kelly Olynyk

HOU vs MIN Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Minnesota Timberwolves will come out on top in this contest.

D'Angelo Russell tonight vs. Jazz...



31 MIN | 27 PTS | 12 ASTS | 10/16 FG | 7/12 3PTRS



D-Lo has hit all 3 of MIN's game-tying or go-ahead shots in final :10 of 4Q/OT this season.



:04.2 -- GW layup vs. UTA 4/26

:08.6 -- GT 3-pointer @ BOS 4/9

:02.9 -- GW 3-pointer @ OKC 2/5 pic.twitter.com/sFl5KHI6jR — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) April 27, 2021

