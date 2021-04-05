HOU Vs PHX Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Regular-season 2020-21 Preview

The Houston Rockets will take on the Phoenix Suns in a regular-season game of the NBA 2020-21 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM IST on April 6, 2021 (April 5, 7:00 PM local time) from the Toyota Center, Houston. Here is our HOU vs PHX Dream11 prediction, HOU vs PHX Dream11 team and HOU vs PHX Dream11 top picks.

HOU vs PHX Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Houston Rockets, currently 13-36 in the NBA regular season, will host the Phoenix Suns in a game on April 5. Since winning six back to back games in January-February this year - their longest streak until now - the Rockets have failed to remain consistent, ending up in 14th place out of the 15 teams in the Western Conference. Coming into this game having lost their last four outings, the Rockets will hope to get back to winning ways in this game.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have had a tremendous run at the NBA 2020-21 season so far. With 34 wins and just 14 losses in the regular season, the Suns are in second place in the Western Conference table behind the Utah Jazz. They will come into this confident from their massive 140-103 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 3 and look to extend their brilliant five-game winning streak. The Suns defeated the Rockets 109-103 in their last game together.

HOU vs PHX live stream: How to watch NBA live in India

Fans in the US fans can stream the HOU vs PHX live game on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription. The NBA live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season and neither will the games be live-streamed on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass from the NBA App or site to watch live games.

HOU vs PHX playing 11 prediction

Houston Rockets - Danuel House, Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr, Sterling Brown, Jae’Sean Tate

Phoenix Suns - Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

HOU vs PHX Key Players

Houston Rockets - Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr, Sterling Brown

Phoenix Suns - Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton

HOU vs PHX Dream11 team

PG: Sterling Brown, DJ Augustin, Chris Paul

SG: Devin Booker (SP)

SF: Kevin Porter Jr.

PF: Mikal Bridges

C: Christian Wood (PP), Deandre Ayton

HOU vs PHX match prediction

According to our HOU vs PHX match prediction, the Phoenix Suns will win this match.

Note: The HOU vs PHX Dream11 prediction and HOU vs PHX Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HOU vs PHX Dream11 team and HOU vs PHX Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

