HOU Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Game Preview

The Houston Rockets (HOU) will go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (POR) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday night, January 28, at 7:30 PM EST (Friday, January 29 at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Here is our HOU vs POR Dream11 prediction, top picks and HOU vs POR Dream11 team.

HOU vs POR Dream11 prediction: HOU vs POR Dream11 team and preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently at the fifth spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Damian Lillard and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing seven. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 7-9.

HOU vs POR live: HOU vs POR schedule

US date and time: Thursday, January 28, at 7:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Friday, January 29 at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

HOU vs POR starting lineups: Rosters

HOU vs POR Dream11: Houston Rockets roster

Sterling Brown, DeMarcus Cousins, Dante Exum, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr, Mason Jones, Rodions Kurucs, Kenyon Martin Jr, Ben McLemore, David Nwaba, Victor Oladipo, Kevin Porter Jr, Jae'Sean Tate, Brodric Thomas, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Christian Wood

HOU vs POR Dream11: Portland Trail Blazers roster

Carmelo Anthony, Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, Robert Covington, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles III, Rodney Hood, Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr

HOU vs POR starting lineups: Top picks

Houston Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate, David Nwaba, P.J. Tucker

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic

HOU vs POR Dream11 prediction: HOU vs POR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Damian Lillard

Shooting Guards: Jae'Sean Tate, Victor Oladipo

Small Forwards: Carmelo Anthony, David Nwaba

Power Forwards: P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington

Centres: Jusuf Nurkic

HOU vs POR live: HOU vs POR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Portland Trail Blazers are the favourites to win the game.

Wall ⚔️ Oladipo



🔥 Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QupTJulLXE — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 27, 2021

Note: The HOU vs POR Dream11 prediction and HOU vs POR match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HOU vs POR Dream11 team and HOU vs POR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Houston Rockets/ Twitter