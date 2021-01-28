HOU Vs POR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Game Preview

Quick links:
The Houston Rockets (HOU) will go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (POR) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday night, January 28, at 7:30 PM EST (Friday, January 29 at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Here is our HOU vs POR Dream11 prediction, top picks and HOU vs POR Dream11 team.
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently at the fifth spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Damian Lillard and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing seven. The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 7-9.
Also Read l Wizards’ Bradley Beal becomes first player in NBA to lose 10 straight 40-point games
Sterling Brown, DeMarcus Cousins, Dante Exum, Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr, Mason Jones, Rodions Kurucs, Kenyon Martin Jr, Ben McLemore, David Nwaba, Victor Oladipo, Kevin Porter Jr, Jae'Sean Tate, Brodric Thomas, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Christian Wood
Carmelo Anthony, Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, Robert Covington, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles III, Rodney Hood, Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Gary Trent Jr
Also Read l NBA scores: 76ers trump Lakers 107-106, Warriors win two in a row, Harden stars for Nets
Also Read l NBA trade rumors: Are Miami Heat, GSW favourites to pursue Bradley Beal from Wizards?
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Portland Trail Blazers are the favourites to win the game.
Wall ⚔️ Oladipo— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 27, 2021
🔥 Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QupTJulLXE
Note: The HOU vs POR Dream11 prediction and HOU vs POR match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HOU vs POR Dream11 team and HOU vs POR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l MIA vs DEN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, standings, NBA 2020-21 game preview