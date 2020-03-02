Rockets Vs Knicks Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Schedule

Houston Rockets will go up against New York Knicks in their NBA regular season match-up. Both the teams will face off against each other at Madison Square Garden on Monday night (Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 5:30 AM IST). The Rockets were victorious against the Knicks by a 123-112 margin when these two teams met in the NBA for the last time. Here are the Rockets vs Knicks live streaming details along with other squad updates.

Rockets vs Knicks live streaming: Preview

James Harden had a great night against the New York Knicks the last time these two teams faced each other. The point guard was the top scorer of the game with 37 points. For the Knicks, it was RJ Barrett who top-scored with scored 21 points. The upcoming game between these sides sees Houston Rockets as heavy favourites.

Rockets vs Knicks live streaming: Rockets vs Knicks live stream online on FanCode

Rockets vs Knicks live streaming will be available on the FanCode app for Indian users. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch the Rockets vs Knicks live stream online or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Rockets vs Knicks game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 5:30 AM IST. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for Rockets vs Knicks live score and updates.

Rockets vs Knicks live streaming: How to watch Rockets vs Knicks game on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the Sony LIV app. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Here is more information on the Rockets vs Knicks live telecast in India.

Rockets vs Knicks live streaming: Rockets vs Knicks live telecast in India

The games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Rockets vs Knicks live match schedule does not list any Indian channels.