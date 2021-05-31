How Did Mark Eaton Die? Utah Jazz Legend Tragically Passes Away At 64

Former All-Star and two-time defensive player of the year Mark Easton has tragically passed away on Saturday. The 64-year-old was one of the finest shot blockers in NBA history and spent the entirety of his career with Utah Jazz, who are in the playoffs this term. Here's a look at what happened to Mark Eaton, how did Mark Eaton die and the Mark Eaton cause of death.

Mark Eaton death: What happened to Mark Eaton? How did Mark Eaton die?

Utah Jazz confirmed that their legendary shot blocker Mark Eaton breathed his last on Saturday at the age of 64. As per the franchise, Eaton was found lying in the road around 8:30 p.m. Friday after apparently crashing his bike in Summit County, Utah. As for the Mark Eaton cause of death, Jazz revealed that the NBA legend was rushed to the hospital where he later died and that there was no reason to believe a vehicle was involved in the accident as per the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Jazz expressed their profound sadness at the Mark Eaton death, with the 64-year-old having cast his legacy into the franchise's history.

Utah Jazz in a statement said, "Eaton was an enduring figure in our franchise history and had a significant impact in the community after his basketball career. Mark played his entire 11-year NBA career with the Jazz and his number was retired as an NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. His presence continued around the organisation as a friend and ambassador while giving back as a businessman and volunteer to his adopted hometown in Utah. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Teri and their extended family. Mark will be greatly missed by all of us with the Jazz."

We are heartbroken by the passing of Utah Jazz legend Mark Eaton.



Our thoughts are with his family as we all mourn the loss of a great man, mentor, athlete and staple of the community.

Mark Eaton stats

Eaton spent his entire career with the Jazz, led the league in blocks per game four times, and his average of 5.6 per contest in 1984-85 remains the highest average since the NBA started officially tracking that statistic. His career blocks average of 3.51 per game is the best in NBA history. Eaton's 11 playing seasons with the Jazz are third-most in team history, behind longtime Utah cornerstones Karl Malone and John Stockton. His durability was noteworthy, with him once appearing in 338 consecutive games. He finished with career averages of 6.0 points and 7.9 rebounds. In recent years, he served as a mentor to Utah centre Rudy Gobert, the only other player in Jazz history to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

To my great mentor and friend @markeaton7ft4 , one of kind and an amazing human being, i'm grateful for your presence in my life over the years. Gonna miss our conversations. But i know you'll be watching.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)