How Kevin Durant's Relationship With GSW Turned Bitter Over Lack Of Credit And Attention

In 2016, Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors who had just been crowned the NBA 2014-15 champions. Along with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Durant led the Warriors to back-to-back championships, proving that Durant's decision to join the Warriors was the right move. However, Durant's off-court relationship with the team and Steph Curry was rumoured to be tense as the 2014 NBA MVP was unhappy with the amount of attention Curry received.

Kevin Durant was unhappy with the attention Steph Curry received

The Athletic recently recounted an incident where Durant was upset with him regarding an article he wrote. Included in Strauss' book 'The Victory Machine: The Making and Unmaking of the Warriors Dynasty', the article was about Durant's contract. The 10-time NBA All-Star was seemingly unimpressed with the article and reached out to Strauss, accusing him of getting into Curry's good books at his expense. There have been other instances of Durant being bothered by not receiving the same amount of love Curry did, as he wanted to be known as the team's best player.

"KD owes me an apology. Remember when I said: 'KD is finding out he'll never be accepted like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?'" — @ShannonSharpe

Before Durant made his move to the Warriors, Shannon Sharpe reportedly told him he might not receive the same amount of love Steph Curry did. In the latest interview, he said that Durant now owes him an apology. Stephen A Smith also discussed Durant's issue, stating that his problem was with not being considered the best player on the team, and not Stephen Curry specifically.

"Here's where Kevin Durant, in my opinion, probably had a problem: people, because you love Steph Curry, you tried to act like Steph Curry was better than Kevin Durant. And that was never the case."



—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/SgQZsrvMyu — First Take (@FirstTake) April 15, 2020

Kevin Durant was envious of the love Marreese Speights received

Strauss' book also mentions the incident of KD being 'envious' of Warriors player Marreese Speights. When Marreese Speights returned to play for the Warriors, Durant was not pleased with the love Marreese Speights received. Durant had once allegedly complained to a fan account as well, as Marreese Speights was preferred by the fans.

Bob Myers on Kevin Durant moving to the Nets

When Durant decided to leave the Warriors, GM Bob Myers expressed that he was at peace with the move. The two reportedly discussed Durant's move, as he wanted to go on and try something new. He called Durant's arrival to the Warriors a 'blessing', aware that he was one of the best players to play for the team.

While Durant is yet to make a direct comment about his issue with the love Steph Curry received, he has spoken about his fight with Draymond Green being one of the reasons that he left the team. Green had reportedly questioned Durant's commitment to the team and brought up the latter's imminent free agency. Though Green admitted to apologizing to Durant, the latter revealed that his decision was a 'little bit' influenced by Green's accusations.

Durant, along with Kyrie Irving, signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019 off-season. A few days before the NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis, Durant confirmed that he will be missing the entire season due to the Achilles injury he suffered from during the 2019 NBA Finals with the Warriors. On March 18 (March 17 IST), Durant and three other Nets players tested positive for the virus. Earlier this month, the Nets released a statement confirming that Durant and the Nets are now clear of all COVID-19 symptoms.