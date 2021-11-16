How Long Is LeBron James Out? Check Out Latest Update On Los Angeles Lakers Star

NBA superstar LeBron James has missed a total of nine games for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA 2021-22 due to various injuries he has suffered. He last played during the Lakers vs Houston Rockets match on November 3, before getting ruled out for an uncertain period of time owing to a rectus abdominis strain. James was seen doing on-court basketball drills during the training session ahead of the Lakers vs Chicago Bulls match on Monday night, and it may be soon that the 36-year-old makes his return to the court.

Meanwhile, as mentioned in a report by Lakers Nation, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel spoke about James and expressed he will make his return soon. However, the coach wasn’t sure whether the NBA star needs a full practice session before coming back to the team’s starting line-up. Speaking about James’ return, the head coach Vogel said, “I don’t know yet. But he looks good, he’s moving. He hasn’t done a full practice or contact yet but he’s looking good, moving around in his individual work”.

How have the Lakers performed without LeBron James?

In the absence of the NBA superstar, the Lakers have won four matches so far, while they suffered their fifth loss without James during the match against Bulls on Monday night. Bulls defeated Lakers 103-121 at the Staples Center and reached the second position in the Eastern Conference of the NBA 2021-22 standings. At the same time, having suffered their seventh loss of the season, the Lakers now find themselves seventh in the Western Conference table.

LeBron James averages 24.8 points per game in 2021-22 season

Having played six games so far in the NBA 2021-22 season, LeBron James currently averages 24.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He appeared in the first three games for the Lakers in the season before sitting out for two games in October. He returned for the game against Cleveland Cavaliers on October 30 and went on to win three straight matches before getting ruled out due to the abdominal issue. As the Lakers face Milwaukee Bucks in their next match on November 18, the team would be hopeful for James to make a return as they get over the loss against the Bulls.

