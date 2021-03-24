Last Updated:

How Much Is DeMarcus Cousins Worth? Ex-Rockets Star Sells Vegas Home For $7.5 MILLION

How much is DeMarcus Cousins worth? According to reports, Cousins – recently having sold his Las Vegas mansion – is currently worth $37 million.

How much is DeMarcus Cousins worth

DeMarcus Cousins' return to the NBA court might not have as smooth sailing as one thought it would be. Signed by the Houston Rockets after recovering from his injuries, he was released last month. Various rumours around Cousins have been reported, including several ones tying him to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, more than the DeMarcus Cousins contract, it is the DeMarcus Cousins house that has made headlines recently. This has made fans ask - 'How much is DeMarcus Cousins worth?'

How much is DeMarcus Cousins worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the DeMarcus Cousins net worth is estimated to be standing at $37 million at present. As per reports, Cousins had earned just under $80 million before entering the 2019 season, earning $18 million per year. Reports also add that he earned around $45 million from salary and endorsements from 2018 to 2019, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in the worth. 

DeMarcus Cousins house

According to reports, Cousins has sold his lavish Las Vegas mansion for $7.5 million. A 20,000-square-foot luxurious property, Cousins apparently paid $6.5 million for the mansion four years ago. Before that, the house has reportedly sold for $12 million (2007). The huge mansion includes a full-size basketball court and a gym, along with amenities like a movie theatre, billiards room and even a sports media room. The backyard features a resort-like swimming pool and spa. 

The house boasts a 12-car garage, 10 bedrooms (not including the guesthouse) and 11 bathrooms. 

DeMarcus Cousins contract

Currently a free agent, his last contract was with the Houston Rockets worth $2,331,593. He signed his rookie contract worth around $7 million in 2010, after which he signed a four-year $62 million extension with the Sacramento Kings in 2013. He had donated $1 million to families in Sacramento. 

DeMarcus Cousins injury

Cousins – coming off his torn Achilles and ACL – might not be the player he once was. Per NBA reports, the team has previously expressed some interest in Cousins. He averaged 9.6 points with the Rockets, playing only 25 games for the team this season. Apart from the Lakers, Cousins has also been linked to Miami Heat. Though the Heat are linked with a few players as the NBA Trade deadline nears, Cousins might still be the rebounder and ball-handler they need.

The Lakers, who have waived Quin Cook, might need some more space before being able to sign Cousins. As per reports, the defending champions are determined to sign him despite him being a possible misfit and the DeMarcus Cousins injury being a major factor. 

Disclaimer: The above DeMarcus Cousins net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image credits: DeMarcus Cousins Instagram)

