How Much Is Kawhi Leonard Worth? A Sneak Peek Into Kawhi Leonard House Worth $17 MILLION

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard has made a large purchase in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The 29-year-old has reportedly splashed out a whopping $17.1 million to purchase a massive house. The Kawhi Leonard house is around 12,000 square feet. It is suggested that Leonard's mansion also includes an infinity pool, a 960-bottle wine cellar and a 10-person movie theater. This has made fans question - 'How much is Kawhi Leonard worth?' and the Kawhi Leonard contract details.

Kawhi Leonard house: NBA star's latest purchase and Kawhi Leonard net worth

Earlier on Tuesday, reports from TRD revealed that Kawhi Leonard's newest home is worth a whopping $17.1 million. The 11,815-square-foot home on Paseo Miramar reportedly has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It is believed that the mansion was built for film producer Ryan Kavanaugh and completed in 2018. Kavanaugh listed the property the following year, asking $25 million, however, the home was most recently on the market for $17.5 million.

Reports suggest that the two-time NBA champion also has an infinity pool, a 960-bottle wine cellar and a 10-person movie theater in his mansion. Leonard joined Clippers teammate Paul Geroge in the neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades. George bought his home in the area in 2019 for around $16 million.

The former Toronto Raptors star now has three pieces of real estate in his collection. Along with his latest purchase, Leonard owns a $7-million penthouse next to the Staples Center and a $13-million home in San Diego. The approximate combined value of his three properties is $37 million.

How much is Kawhi Leonard worth? Kawhi Leonard contract with the Clippers

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Kawhi Leonard net worth is estimated to be $50 million. The Kawhi Leonard net worth has been boosted by his 10-year career in the NBA. He currently plies his trade with the Clippers but has also played for the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors, winning the NBA championship with both teams.

In 2019, Leonard signed a three-year contract with the Clippers worth $103,137,300. Reports suggest that Leonard will earn around $34,379,100 through his Clippers contract this year.

Kawhi Leonard stats for the Clippers this season

This season, Leonard is averaging a staggering 25.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. His impressive showings have helped Tyronn Lue's side to third in the Western Conference table. Most recently, the Clippers ended the Hawks' 8-game win streak with a stunning comeback victory.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned Kawhi Leonard net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.



Image Credits - Clippers Instagram