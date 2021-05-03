How To Buy Mambacita Hoodie? Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Gigi In Epic 'Fashion'

On May 1, 2021, Gianna Bryant – who passed away last year in the tragic helicopter crash that claimed her and Kobe Bryant's life – would have turned 15 years old. To honour her daughter's birthday and legacy, Vanessa Bryant decided to launch a new clothing line. The merch line received a positive response from everyone, selling out sooner than most expected. Here is more on how to buy Mambacita hoodie and the Mambacita hoodie price.

How to buy Mambacita hoodie? Mambacita hoodie price

To release the new line honouring Gianna, Vanessa partnered with Dannijo. It is a clothing line, which is run by two sisters. The clothes released for Gianna were a tie-dye sweat set. Available in adult size and kid, the set sells for a couple of hundred dollars. The two-piece adult sweat set is sold at $332, while the children's hoodies are for $224. The adult hoodies alone are for $224, while the children's hoodies are for $124. They also released face masks, sold for $24.

"Her passion, warmth and kindness continue to remain in our hearts and minds and continue to guide Lil MAMBACITAS and Lady Mambas throughout the world," the site wrote about Gianna on their site, honouring her legacy. The merch, however, sold out at lightning speed.

The purple hoodie was for Gianna's forever status as a "Lakers princess", while the Black and White one was to honour her Mamba Foundation uniform. The red one is for her bow, which she often wore in her school pictures from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Mambacita hoodie Warriors tribute for Gigi birthday

Among many more NBA players, Golden State Warriors also paid tribute to Gianna, wearing the Mambacita hoodies before the game. Curry and Draymond Green donned matching Mambacita hoodie warriors jumpsuits which were released. Curry also made a post on his Twitter account to remember Gianna, who was working to working towards becoming a basketball player like her father.

Last year, Gianna, Kobe and seven others were victims of a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. They were headed to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks. The crash occurred due to adverse weather conditions, reports adding that the pilot might have been disoriented.

Kyrie Irving, who looked up to Bryant, bought each Nets star a hoodie.

Kyrie Irving bought each player on the Nets a Mambacita hoodie ðŸ‘



100% of the proceeds will support the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, founded in memory of Gianna Bryant.



(h/t @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/gF2TyyNaHF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 2, 2021

(Image credits: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)