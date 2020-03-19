How To Get Free NFL League Pass? All Game And Archive Content Made Free For Fans

Amidst all the chaos due to the coronavirus pandemic , the NBA and the NFL have announced that their digital viewing platforms will be free for everyone. The league passes which usually costs north on $100 will be made available for free by both the leagues. The NBA announced that it will provide free access to all its games from this season and the archive content till April 22. Meanwhile, the NFL league pass will be free until May 31.

The NBA and Turner are offering fans free access to League Pass until April 22 — that’s all the games from this season, plus an archive of classic games. pic.twitter.com/jNKdjHtNCO — Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) March 18, 2020

According to the league's statement, it will provide free access to all of its content on the NFL digital libraries on NFL.com, NFL official YouTube channel and the NFL app. As mentioned above, the NFL game pass will be made available until May 31 to fans within the US. Meanwhile, the league also announced that fans outside the US and Canada can access all the content until July 31. However, the NFL game pass international offer excludes Canada and China while the NFL network is not offered live in Mexico.

The league just announced that NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans in the US. pic.twitter.com/jpOsAAcL1t — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2020

Replay games from 2009-2019 including full broadcast replays of games, commercial-free in HD (International - 2019 season only)

Includes Preseason (excluding 2009 season), playoff and Super Bowl matchups from the past 11 seasons (International - 2019 Season only)

Condensed 45-minute game replays

Access 'All-22' and 'High Endzone' angle footage with Coaches Film

Exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions

NFL players and coaches take Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski inside the film room to break down game-winning plays and technique

The previous seasons of NFL Originals like Hard Knocks, Mic'd Up and A Football Life and 2019 episodes of NFL RedZone will all be made available. The Internationals users will have access to the NFL Network for 241/7 coverage of the Free Agency.

