How To Watch Basketball Africa League Live? Basketball Africa League Playoffs Schedule

The inaugural Basketball Africa League playoffs will tip-off this week as eight teams look to stamp their claim as the best team on the continent. The format which is similar to the UEFA Champions League is a joint collaboration by the NBA and the FIBA and is Africa's top-tier league. Here's a look at how to watch Basketball Africa League live and the Basketball Africa League playoffs schedule.

Basketball Africa League playoffs bracket preview

The NBA and the FIBA announced the quarterfinals matchups and game schedule for the semifinals, third-place game and first BAL Finals, which will be played at the Kigali Arena in Rwanda. National federations from African countries will each be given the opportunity to send one representing the club, usually the national champions.

The league consists of two conferences and 12 teams, and the top six clubs will compete in a single-game elimination tournament following the season to determine the champion. To qualify, six countries with the strongest national championships were granted automatic places for their champions, while 31 countries competed for the remaining six places through FIBA Africa’s BAL Qualifying Tournaments. In the BAL Qualifying Tournaments, teams play each other in groups for six remaining spots in the BAL regular season.

8️⃣ teams have locked in a place in #theBAL Playoffs, which start on May 26th! GAME ON 🏀⚡

--------------------------------

8️⃣ Équipes ont leur ticket pour les quarts de final de la BAL qui commencent le 26 Mai! GAME ON 🏀⚡ pic.twitter.com/AE07DGs6pA — Basketball Africa League (@theBAL) May 24, 2021

Basketball Africa League playoffs bracket

F.A.P (7) vs. Zamalek (2)

A.S. Salé (6) vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda (3)

A.S. Douanes (8) vs. US Monastir (1)

Ferroviário de Maputo (5) vs. Patriots B.B.C. (4)

BAL schedule: Basketball Africa League Playoffs schedule

F.A.P vs Zamalek, Wednesday, May 26, 8:00 PM IST (11:30 AM ET)

A.S. Salé vs Atlético Petróleos de Luanda, Wednesday May 26, 11:30 PM IST (3:30 PM ET)

A.S. Douanes vs US Monastir, Thursday, May 27, 8:00 PM IST (11:30 AM ET)

Ferroviário de Maputo vs. Patriots B.B.C. Thursday May 27, 11:30 PM IST (3:30 PM ET)

Semifinals Game 1: Saturday, May 29, 4:30 PM IST (8:00 AM ET)

Semifinals Game 2: Saturday, May 29, 8:00 PM IST (11:30 AM ET)

Third place playoff: Sunday, May 30, 3:00 PM IST (6:30 AM ET)

Finals: Sunday, May 30, 6:30 PM IST (10:00 AM ET)

BAL 2021 live stream: How to watch Basketball Africa League live?

The BAL 2021 live stream will be available in the United States on ESPN+, NBA TV and Voice of America. The telecast of the games will not be available in India. However, one can watch the games live on the official website of the Basketball African League (theBAL.com). Live game streams will appear about 10 minutes before tipoff on the website.

(Image Courtesy: The BAL Instagram)