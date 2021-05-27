How To Watch Bucks Vs Heat Live? Milwaukee Bucks Vs Miami Heat Prediction, Game 3 Preview

Quick links:
The Miami Heat will have to put up a fight at home on Thursday (Friday IST) if they do not want to fall to a 3-0 disadvantage. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will have to step up, willing their team to a playoff win. "We know what we have to do," Butler said. "Sometimes we get a little lost in getting everyone else involved. I think at times, you've got to just go, myself especially".
"We have trust in each other," Middleton said while talking about his teammates. The team has been cohesive, everyone including Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo amping up their game.
Time to turn up @FiservForum!!— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 27, 2021
🎟 https://t.co/FxYewphQzF pic.twitter.com/Q83cBVzoMu
"I'm going to be aggressive the whole series, make or miss," Giannis said, who has made 22-of-50 shots over the span of two games.
"We're grown men," Adebayo said. "We know what we've got to do".
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.