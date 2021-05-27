How To Watch Bucks Vs Heat Live? Milwaukee Bucks Vs Miami Heat Prediction, Game 3 Preview

The Miami Heat will have to put up a fight at home on Thursday (Friday IST) if they do not want to fall to a 3-0 disadvantage. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will have to step up, willing their team to a playoff win. "We know what we have to do," Butler said. "Sometimes we get a little lost in getting everyone else involved. I think at times, you've got to just go, myself especially".

"We have trust in each other," Middleton said while talking about his teammates. The team has been cohesive, everyone including Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo amping up their game.

"I'm going to be aggressive the whole series, make or miss," Giannis said, who has made 22-of-50 shots over the span of two games.

"We're grown men," Adebayo said. "We know what we've got to do".

Milwaukee Bucks vs Heat stream details: How to watch Bucks vs Heat live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

Date and Time: Thursday, May 27, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, May 26, 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL

Milwaukee Bucks vs Heat NBA channel (the USA only) – Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports WI, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will beat the Miami Heat for a 3-0 lead.

Bucks vs Heat Game 3 injury report

Miami Heat

Victor Oladipo – Out for the season

Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo – Avulsion fracture

NBA Playoffs 2021 bracket

Western Conference

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 8 Washington Wizards

No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs No.7 Boston Celtics

No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Miami Heat

No. 4 New York Knicks vs No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

