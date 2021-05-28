Last Updated:

How To Watch Clippers Vs Mavericks Live? LA Clippers Vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

How to watch Clippers vs Mavericks live? Here is the Clippers vs Mavericks prediction, live streaming details, preview and injury details.

Written By
Devika Pawar
How to watch Clippers vs Mavericks live

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will head to Dallas for Game 3 of the Round 1 series as the Mavs take a 2-0 lead. If the Mavericks win, they are one step closer to the conference semifinals since their 2011 title. "To this point, we've been very focused and very determined," said Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle. 

The Clippers, who will no longer play at home, will need to step up to avoid a 3-0 situation. "I am not worried about it," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said. "You've got to win four games. That's what it is. They won two games on our home floor and now we've got to go return the favour."

Luka Doncic, on his end, has been unstoppable. He scored 31 points in Game 1, and 39 in Game 2. Tim Hardaway Jr and Dorian Finney-Smith have provided the necessary support. 

"They're making shots," Paul George said. "If we don't dial in, if we don't honour the coverages, if we don't do a better job defensively, they're showing that we're going to pay for it". 

NBA playoffs 2021 live stream details: How to watch Clippers vs Mavericks live in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

  • Date and Time: Friday, May 28, 9:30 PM EST (Saturday, May 29, 7:00 AM IST)
  • Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
  • LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks NBA channel (the USA only) – Bally Sports SW-DALz, Bally Sports SoCal and ESPN. 

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

  • The Dallas Mavericks will beat the Los Angeles Clippers. 

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 3 injury report

Dallas Mavericks

  • Maxi Kleber – Day to day, Achilles
  • JJ Redick – Out, heel

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Serge Ibaka – Day-to-Day, back

NBA Playoffs 2021 bracket

Western Conference

  • No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies
  • No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers
  • No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers
  • No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

Eastern Conference

  • No. 1 Philadelphia 76ers vs No. 8 Washington Wizards
  • No. 2 Brooklyn Nets vs No.7 Boston Celtics
  • No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs No. 6 Miami Heat
  • No. 4 New York Knicks vs No. 5 Atlanta Hawks

First Published:
