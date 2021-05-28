How To Watch Clippers Vs Mavericks Live? LA Clippers Vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction

Quick links:
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks will head to Dallas for Game 3 of the Round 1 series as the Mavs take a 2-0 lead. If the Mavericks win, they are one step closer to the conference semifinals since their 2011 title. "To this point, we've been very focused and very determined," said Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle.
The Clippers, who will no longer play at home, will need to step up to avoid a 3-0 situation. "I am not worried about it," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said. "You've got to win four games. That's what it is. They won two games on our home floor and now we've got to go return the favour."
Luka Doncic, on his end, has been unstoppable. He scored 31 points in Game 1, and 39 in Game 2. Tim Hardaway Jr and Dorian Finney-Smith have provided the necessary support.
"They're making shots," Paul George said. "If we don't dial in, if we don't honour the coverages, if we don't do a better job defensively, they're showing that we're going to pay for it".
Game 3.— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 28, 2021
🕕 6:30PM PT
🆚 @dallasmavs
📺 @BallySportWest, @ESPNNBA
📻 KEIB 1150, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/qEFKuAgfUc
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.