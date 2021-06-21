How To Watch Eastern Conference Finals Live? Hawks Vs Bucks Prediction And Schedule

The Hawks vs Bucks Conference Finals have turned out to be the unexpected result not many foresaw. The Hawks sent the Philadelphia 76ers crashing out of the playoffs, while the Milwaukee Bucks eliminated Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. While Bucks and the Hawks remained string contenders, the Nets and 76ers remained favourites to win the NBA title throughout. Here is more on how to watch Eastern Conference Finals live, our Hawks vs Bucks prediction and the Hawks vs Bucks schedule -

How to watch Eastern Conference Finals live? How to watch Hawks vs Bucks on TV

US fans can stream the games via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Hawks vs Bucks prediction

With mostly healthy rosters, Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo will clash in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the series will be somewhat of a matchup between the two guards, the Bucks – with their series vs the Nets – feel more tested. the Hawks, on their end, have a newfound confidence. Either way, it will be the first NBA Final for either Giannis or Young.

Prediction – Bucks will beat the Hawks.

Hawks vs Bucks schedule

Game 1 – Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks – Wednesday, June 23, 8:30 PM EST (Thursday, June 24, 6:00 AM IST) – TNT

Game 2 – Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks – Friday, June 25, 8:30 PM EST (Saturday, June 26, 6:00 AM IST) – TNT

Game 3 – Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks – Sunday, June 27, 8:30 PM EST (Monday, June 28, 6:00 AM IST) – TNT

Game 4 – Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks – Tuesday, June 29, 8:30 PM EST (Wednesday, June 30, 6:00 AM IST) – TNT

Games 5 to 7 will be scheduled only if needed.

Hawks vs Bucks h2h stats

This season, the Hawks and Bucks have met thrice during the regular season. The Bucks won the first two games, while the Hawks bagged the last one in April. The teams have met four times in the playoffs, the latest one being in 2010 (2010 Eastern Conference First Round). The Hawks had advanced 4-3.

(Image credits: AP)