How To Watch Hawks Vs Knicks Live? Hawks Vs Knicks Prediction And Streaming For Game 2

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the New York Knicks in their 2nd playoff match of the ongoing NBA 2020-21 season. The match is set to begin at 5:00 AM IST (7:30 PM local time, Tuesday, May 26) from the Madison Square Garden, New York on May 27, 2021. Here are the Hawks vs Knicks streaming details, how to watch Hawks vs Knicks live in India and our Hawks vs Knicks prediction.

NBA playoffs 2020-21: Hawks vs Knicks Game 2 preview

Having finished the NBA 2020-21 regular season in 4th and 5th places respectively, the Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks will go head to head for a spot in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Playing the second game of the playoff, the Knicks will hope to equalize the series with a win at home before they move on to Atlanta. The first match between the two sides ended in sensation fashion, with Hawks youngster Trae Young sinking the final, tie-breaking, basket with a mere 0.9 seconds left on the clock to win his side the tie 107-105.

If the first match is anything to go by, this game should be another thrilling one that goes right down to the wire. Brandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition) and Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) will miss this game for the Hawks while Nerlens Noel (sprained right ankle) is questionable for Game 2 for the Knicks. Having put up a match-winning 32 points in Game 1, Trae Young will be the player to watch out for for the Hawks while Alec Burks - 27 points - will be the hope for Knicks fans.

Atlanta Hawks vs Knicks prediction

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young (PG), Bogdan Bogdanovic (SG), De'Andre Hunter (SF), John Collins (PF), Clint Capela (C)

New York Knicks: Elfrid Payton (PG), RJ Barrett (SG), Reggie Bullock (SF), Julius Randle (PF), Nerlens Noel (C)

According to our Atlanta Hawks vs Knicks prediction, the New York Knicks, with their home advantage, will win this game.

NBA Playoffs live stream: How to watch Hawks vs Knicks live in India?

As opposed to the rest of the NBA regular season this year, fans in India can watch the NBA Playoffs telecast on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports Select and Star Sports 1 channels. NBA fans in India can also buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the postseason games, including the Hawks vs Knicks streaming live in the country. Live scores and updates for each of the playoff matches can be accessed on the Twitter handles and websites of the teams and the NBA.

