How to watch Knicks vs Hawks live? New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks prediction for Game 3

With a win on Wednesday, the New York Knicks have now levelled their 1st round series of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The series now heads to Atlanta, for Games 3 and 4 of the series. The Hawks, who have looked solid this year, fell short of a win after a dismal shooting performance in the 4th quarter where they missed open baskets and despite a 15-point lead, ended up losing 92-101. Trae Young was once again was phenomenal and his 30 points in Game 2 came off a 55% shooting efficiency.

Knicks will be hoping that their All-star player Julius Randle carries his brilliance into the postseason as his performance in the regular season helped him win the Most Improved Player award. Derrick Rose came up big for the Knicks in Game 2 as he scored 26 points in 39 minutes and powered them to a win. In his post-game interview, the point guard said that he had been dreaming of this moment when asked about how he was feeling after playing 39 minutes in the playoffs.

Knicks vs Hawks h2h record

Both the team faced off 3 times in the regular season. The Knicks managed to win all the 3 meetings, giving them the edge in the regular season. But in the playoffs, it is going to be different and with the series tied 1-1, it looks like this matchup will go down the wire to a possible Game 7.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

With the homecourt advantage for Games 3 and 4, the Hawks will be hoping that they can take a significant lead in the series. The Knick will be high on morale after their Game 2 win in the NBA Playoffs 2021 and will be carrying that same intensity into Game 3. Their defence has been really good all season and players like Nerlens, Noel and Taj Gibson have played a huge part in strengthening it. Considering all of this, our New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks prediction is that the Knicks would emerge victorious in Game 3 of the series.

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 3: How to watch Knicks vs Hawks live in India?

American fans can now stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T which now offers NBA Tv in their subscription plan. Local broadcasts are also available in America. The live broadcast for the NBA will not be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD, neither will there be a broadcast on Fan code. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass to watch the live game or tune into the Star Sports Network, which is the answer to 'How to watch Knicks vs Hawks live?'

Knicks vs Hawks match details

Date and Time: Friday, May 28 at 7:00 PM ET [Saturday, May 29 at 4:30 AM IST]

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

