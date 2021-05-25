Last Updated:

How To Watch Lakers Vs Suns Live? LA Lakers Vs Phoenix Suns Prediction, Game 2 Preview

How to watch Lakers vs Suns live

After that slightly disappointing 90-99 loss, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to win Game 2 and level the scores. The Suns, having maintained a top-seed throughout, are even more determined to win as a team. The Lakers remained aware of their shortcomings, especially as Anthony Davis spoke about their performance after the game. 

"I missed a ton of shots ... we missed a ton of shots as a team," Davis said, having scored only 13 points, going 5-for-16 from the field. "We scored 90 points ... really 87 after that (Alex Caruso) three (pointer)". However, fans remain hopeful as one game with James and Davis in a series cannot determined their postseason. 

James had 18 points for the team, shooting 6-of-13 from the field. With his experience in the NBA postseason, James remained sure of their team. "It gives me a real advantage to be able to dissect a team; you know what we did wrong in the previous games. Game 1 has always been a feel-out game for me". 

"We did well (Sunday), but it's one game," Devin Booker said, aware of how carefully they have to tread. "No matter how much we won by, no matter how we played, Game 2 is going to be a whole different opportunity. It's obvious what (the Lakers) are capable of, and we just try to make it tough on them". 

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns stream details: How to watch Lakers vs Suns live in India

The 'How to watch Lakers vs Suns live' answer for US fans is via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. However, then NBA Playoffs 2021 could be soon live on the Star Sports Network. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live telecast

  • Date and Time: Tuesday, May 25, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 26, 7:30 AM IST)
  • Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
  • LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns NBA channel (the USA only) – TNT, ABSAZ and SPECSN

LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Phoenix Suns to even out the series as per our LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns prediction.

Lakes vs Suns Game 2 injury report

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Anthony Davis – Day to day, shoulder
  • LeBron James – Day to day

Phoenix Suns

  • Abdel Nader – Out, right knee

Lakers vs Suns h2h record

The LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns have a playoffs history, having met 12 times before the NBA playoffs 2021. The last series was the 2010 Playoffs Western Conference Finals, which the Lakers won 4-2. Excluding this years Game 1, the teams have a 38-24 (Lakers-Suns) record as per the Lakers vs Suns h2h record.

